A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet Pepper
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is Pepper! She is a three month old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. Pepper is a large puppy and likely be a large dog. She is extremely playful and absolutely loves attention. She did come from a big litter and would be comfortable in a home be herself or with other dog with her level of energy.
WDBJ7.com
Love is in the air: Danville Riverview Rotary Club hosts Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is hosting its annual Field of Gratitude, Love & Peace on Riverside Drive across from Robert Woodall Nissan. This year, 47 flags are waving in the field. Each flag represents a loved one or organization someone is grateful for. They met...
WDBJ7.com
Red, White and Pink Valentine’s Day party coming to Roanoke with Salsa Noke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fun Valentine’s Day-themed event is headed to Roanoke Saturday. February 11 is the date for the Red, White and Pink Party with Salsa Noke. ·Kristin Hodges with Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Edgar Ornelas and Erin Wynd with Salsa Noke stopped by 7@four to tell us about the event, set for February 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Fishburn Mansion.
WDBJ7.com
New Pilates studio wants you to start moving again
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new fitness option here in Roanoke that just opened its doors that offers an opportunity for Roanokers to get moving again. The pandemic forced many people home to work out on their own, but the owner wants people to go out and find their tribes again.
chathamstartribune.com
Find a unique pet at Bubble Aquatics and Exotics
Ashlynn Tickle holds a small white python. The small snake wraps around her wrist and nestles into Tickle's hand as she talks about the reptile that is native to Africa, Asia and Australia. "She is called a Blue-Eyed Lucy because she's solid white with blue eyes," Tickle said. This snake...
WDBJ7.com
Longest cat resident at Martinsville-Henry County SPCA looks for owner to boss around
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special cat at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is looking for an owner to boss around this Valentine’s Day. Skitty has been at the SPCA since September and is its longest feline resident after her owner passed away. Her sassy personality and tendency to express...
WDBJ7.com
Boys Home of Virginia in need of upgrade
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The current playground at Boys Home was installed in 1958, and leaders there are hoping for an upgrade. Chris Doyle, Executive Director of the Boys Home of Virginia, along with Laura Robertson from the Development Department, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the necessary upgrades and why they’re important.
WDBJ7.com
Family is grateful to Bedford firefighters for supporting student bullied at school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire department in one of our hometowns caught word that bullying was happening in the community and they decided they were going to do something about it. They surprised one teen by eating lunch with him, trying to show him he was not alone. When...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County D-Day Memorial teaches kids about World War II during a mini-camp
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids in Bedford County had Monday off of school, but that didn’t mean they didn’t spend the day learning. The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford hosted a mini-camp for children to learn about World War II in an interactive way. It’s a one-day version of the memorial’s day-camp that takes place in the summer.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire Department raises more than $68,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For two decades, the Lynchburg Fire Department has used its “Fill the Boot” campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. That was no different in October 2022 when LFD brought in $68,109 for the cause. “Every penny goes directly towards the Muscular...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: The impact of inflation on greenhouse growers
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Normally, at this time of year, the crew at Woods Farms in Franklin County would be filling up every greenhouse, but that’ll have to happen a little later this year. It’s the game of dollars and cents. Mark Woods, the owner of Woods Farms, says it comes down to fuel prices.
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
WDBJ7.com
Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
wfxrtv.com
Stabbing in Roanoke, one man hospitalized another injured
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is reporting a stabbing that occurred on Feb. 4 in Roanoke. Around 9:30 pm on Saturday, reports were received of an assault that took place on the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. On the scene, officers found two men who appeared to have been involved in a physical dispute.
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark Side
Last summer a man came up to me as I was pumping gas at Go-Mart on Williamson Road. He lifted his shirt, pointed at his side, and said he was a Christian who had just gotten out of the hospital and was homeless and hungry. I was sure this was a scam and now I know it was. This morning, as I sat at the red light on Williamson at Hardee's' my window, was cracked and I recognized this same man telling the same tale to those standing at the bus stop and lifting up his shirt.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Children’s Theatre wraps up production about racism
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, February 4 was the last day for the production titled Lift Every Voice. It’s the Virginia Children’s Theatre’s production that sheds a light on racism. Through the VCT4TEENS program, Virginia Children’s Theatre aims to spark a deeper conversation. Based on a...
WSLS
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
