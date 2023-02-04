Read full article on original website
Turkish natives in Tampa react to earthquake
The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was a magnitude 7.8, with several aftershocks.
USF football adds 14 new signees
TAMPA (WFLA) – The USF football program announced the addition of 14 student-athletes on the first day of the NCAA late signing period Wednesday, Feb.1, bringing the Bulls’ 2023 signing class to 30 members, including 17 from the high school and junior college ranks and 13 Division I transfers. These new Bulls are: Early Signing […]
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing
LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
Bay News 9
Retired Hillsborough County math teacher reaches thousands of students on YouTube
TAMPA, Fla. — While many parents limit screen time for their kids, one retired Hillsborough County math teacher may provide a reason to reconsider — at least if their children are watching her YouTube channel. Marcia Silberman, who taught in a classroom for 30, launched her own channel...
St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!. The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
VIDEO: South Florida Express vs. Lux Boys at Hotbed 7v7 Classic championship
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. -- Watch a game between the South Florida Express and Lux Boys in the championship game of the Hotbed 7v7 Classic on Saturday. The South Florida Express features a number of top 2024 prospects including quarterback Air Noland, wide receivers Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader, Chance Robinson and Lawayne McCoy and cornerbacks Charles Lester III, Zabien Brown and Romanas Frederique.
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
18-year-old wins $48M on first-ever lottery ticket purchase
An 18-year-old woman has made history by winning $48 million after buying a lottery ticket for the first time.
Tampa Bay area educators, lawmakers, community members discuss Florida education
The state of Florida education continues to be a hot topic in the the Bay area.
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
tourcounsel.com
Hyde Park Village | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
Among the best places you will find in Tampa, to go shopping, you have at your fingertips, the Hyde Park Village shopping center. This complex has a nice outdoor structure, many shops to visit, restaurants with interesting cuisines, and fast food areas in case you want something simple. Featured Shopping...
Bay News 9
Sentencing day arrives for confessed Tampa double murderer
TAMPA, Fla. — The confessed killer in a notorious decades-old Tampa double murder is set to be sentenced in court Monday. The penalty phase is set to start in the Steven Lorenzo trial. What You Need To Know. Lorenzo is the confessed killer in a Tampa double murder case...
Tampa cop arrested in domestic dispute, officials say
The Tampa Police Department has placed one of its officers on leave after he was arrested during a domestic dispute, according to a release.
businessobserverfl.com
Leader of St. Petersburg bank to retire at year’s end
BayFirst National Bank CEO Anthony Leo has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 3. He’ll be succeeded in the role by Thomas Zernick, who currently serves as the St. Petersburg-based community bank’s president. Leo has led the locally owned bank, formerly known as First Home Bank, since August 2013,...
suncoastnews.com
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes
SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
Dad-rock giant REO Speedwagon is back in Clearwater on Tuesday
It played Ruth Eckerd's final gig before COVID lockdown, and the first one back.
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
