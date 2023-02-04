ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WFLA

USF football adds 14 new signees

TAMPA (WFLA) – The USF football program announced the addition of 14 student-athletes on the first day of the NCAA late signing period Wednesday, Feb.1, bringing the Bulls’ 2023 signing class to 30 members, including 17 from the high school and junior college ranks and 13 Division I transfers. These new Bulls are: Early Signing […]
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas Medieval Fair marks solid first outing

LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.
LARGO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!. The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: South Florida Express vs. Lux Boys at Hotbed 7v7 Classic championship

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. -- Watch a game between the South Florida Express and Lux Boys in the championship game of the Hotbed 7v7 Classic on Saturday. The South Florida Express features a number of top 2024 prospects including quarterback Air Noland, wide receivers Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader, Chance Robinson and Lawayne McCoy and cornerbacks Charles Lester III, Zabien Brown and Romanas Frederique.
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Hyde Park Village | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

Among the best places you will find in Tampa, to go shopping, you have at your fingertips, the Hyde Park Village shopping center. This complex has a nice outdoor structure, many shops to visit, restaurants with interesting cuisines, and fast food areas in case you want something simple. Featured Shopping...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Sentencing day arrives for confessed Tampa double murderer

TAMPA, Fla. — The confessed killer in a notorious decades-old Tampa double murder is set to be sentenced in court Monday. The penalty phase is set to start in the Steven Lorenzo trial. What You Need To Know. Lorenzo is the confessed killer in a Tampa double murder case...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Leader of St. Petersburg bank to retire at year’s end

BayFirst National Bank CEO Anthony Leo has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 3. He’ll be succeeded in the role by Thomas Zernick, who currently serves as the St. Petersburg-based community bank’s president. Leo has led the locally owned bank, formerly known as First Home Bank, since August 2013,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes

SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
SPRING HILL, FL

