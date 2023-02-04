LARGO — Lads and lasses both young and olde came from far and wide to DK Farms in Largo to experience the city’s first renaissance festival in 20 years. The inaugural Pinellas Medieval Fair, held Feb. 4 and 5, drew visitors to the nursery and special events acreage at 1750 Lake Ave. S.E. Cars lined nearby streets during the festival, which featured medieval-themed games and attractions, food and frivolity.

