While the Boston Bruins probably would have liked nothing more than to return to TD Garden, their home ice is reserved Monday for the start of the 70th annual men’s Beanpot. The iconic tournament among Boston’s college hockey powers gets underway with two stellar semifinal matchups as Boston College, Harvard, Northeastern and Boston University all vie for the top prize. And while a Beanpot trophy can’t be won Monday, all the teams involved will try to prevent from losing out on the hardware.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO