CBS Sports
Lionel Messi rescues underwhelming PSG without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in win over Toulouse
Paris Saint-Germain ended Toulouse's impressive unbeaten start to 2023 with a 2-1 win in Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes on Saturday. Lionel Messi came up big with the go-ahead goal just before the hour mark and assist provider Achraf Hakimi was the scorer of the hosts' equalizer with a stunning first half strike.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Luis Gustavo admits his presence has made things 'difficult'
Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mate Luis Gustavo has brazenly admitted that the superstar's arrival at Al-Nassr has made things 'difficult' for the team's other players.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo steals penalty kick from teammate to score first Al-Nassr goal in career
A late penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo interrupted his goalless streak for the Saudi powerhouse Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar stole the ball away from his colleague, Talisca, to ensure that he would be the one to leave an indelible imprint on the contest. On Friday, for the third time with his...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Will Make Approach To Sign Real Madrid This Summer
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will be looking to make a number of additions in the upcoming summer transfer window. United signed Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland in the summer window. However, a new report in Europe has claimed that United attempted to sign a start from...
Yardbarker
Messi’s Performance Without Mbappe, Neymar vs. Toulouse Has Ex-Player Praising PSG Star
Lionel Messi had to carry the leadership role in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 victory over Toulouse FC on Saturday at the Parc des Princes. The 35-year-old was in an unusual situation of not having either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar, as the two were out due to injury. Messi provided the...
Vinicius Junior renews rivalries with Mallorca in Real Madrid defeat
After Real Madrid's La Liga defeat, we take a look at Vinicius Junior's personal rivalry with Mallorca
La Liga Odds: Mallorca vs. Real Madrid prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/5/2023
Round 20 of the Spanish Football League will see an exciting match between RCD Mallora (7-4-8) and Real Madrid (14-3-2) at the Estadi de Son Moix in Palma, Spain. Read on our La Liga odds series with our Mallorca-Real Madrid prediction and pick in tow. Fresh from a 2-0 defeat...
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinivius Junior following Mallorca loss
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has defended Vinicius Junior following their bruising 1-0 defeat at Mallorca. Nacho Fernandez’s bizarre own goal secured a second La Liga defeat of 2023 for the defending champions as they lost more ground to league leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos struggled to make an impact...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals joy at first Al-Nassr goal after ex-Man Utd star grabbed ball off team-mate to take penalty
CRISTIANO RONALDO shared his happiness on social media after scoring a first goal for new club Al-Nassr. The former Man Utd and Real Madrid star, 37, joined the Saudi Arabian side in a staggering £173million-a-year deal in December. He failed to hit the back of the net in either...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish
Lionel Messi scored his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Toulouse on Saturday. The 35-year-old was without his famous co-stars for the game at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both missed out through injury. Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse...
FOX Sports
Martínez scores again as Inter beats Milan in Serie A derby
MILAN (AP) — World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez continued his roaring start to the year as he set Inter Milan on its way to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday. Martínez has been in fantastic form since helping Argentina win the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Barcelona vs Sevilla score, result as Barca go eight clear atop La Liga table after second half dominance
After the first 45 minutes, Xavi will have had flashbacks of the tiki-taka passing of the old Barcelona, with his own midfield presence pulling the strings. Except on Sunday against Sevilla, one thing was missing: the end product. So, at halftime, Xavi made a tactical change, swallowing his pride and...
Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla: Player ratings as La Blaugrana extend lead at top of La Liga
Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla: Player ratings as La Blaugrana extend lead at top of La Liga.
Yardbarker
PSG call out January's biggest spenders Chelsea after failed deal for Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint-Germain was called off since the club did not obtain the necessary agreement paperwork in a timely manner. For this reason, the French side felt compelled to confront the obvious and accuse Chelsea of being unwilling to close the deal. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain's...
Barcelona boss Xavi gives surprising La Liga title assessment
Barcelona manager Xavi has given his thoughts on the La Liga title race after going eight points clear of Real Madrid.
Barcelona reveal extent of Sergio Busquets ankle injury
Barcelona face the prospect of tackling their busy upcoming schedule without key midfielder and captain Sergio Busquets.
Yardbarker
Where will Di Maria play against Salernitana?
Angel di Maria is one player that Juventus expects to be very useful to them in this second half of the season and the Bianconeri have been working on getting the best from the attacker. After winning the World Cup at the end of 2022 and showing his class in...
Soccer-Barcelona captain Busquets suffers ankle injury
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has sustained an ankle injury and will be unavailable to play until he recovers, the Spanish club said on Monday. The defensive midfielder sprained ligaments in his left ankle making a challenge early in Sunday's 3-0 home win over Sevilla which extended the Catalan club's lead at the top of the LaLiga standings to eight points.
Barcelona v Sevilla - How To Watch, TV Channel, And Live Stream Details
All the key details as Barcelona host Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Barcelona Sporting Director Mateu Alemany addresses Sergio Busquets contract negotiations
Morale is high in Barcelona after a 3-0 win over Sevilla lifted them to a remarkable eight-point gap over rivals Real Madrid. There was one sour note to the victory though, as Sergio Busquets came off early on in the tie after receiving a heavy challenge which appeared to injure the top of his foot.
