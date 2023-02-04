ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Will Make Approach To Sign Real Madrid This Summer

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will be looking to make a number of additions in the upcoming summer transfer window. United signed Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland in the summer window. However, a new report in Europe has claimed that United attempted to sign a start from...
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinivius Junior following Mallorca loss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has defended Vinicius Junior following their bruising 1-0 defeat at Mallorca. Nacho Fernandez’s bizarre own goal secured a second La Liga defeat of 2023 for the defending champions as they lost more ground to league leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos struggled to make an impact...
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish

Lionel Messi scored his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Toulouse on Saturday. The 35-year-old was without his famous co-stars for the game at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both missed out through injury. Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse...
FOX Sports

Martínez scores again as Inter beats Milan in Serie A derby

MILAN (AP) — World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez continued his roaring start to the year as he set Inter Milan on its way to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday. Martínez has been in fantastic form since helping Argentina win the...
Yardbarker

PSG call out January's biggest spenders Chelsea after failed deal for Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint-Germain was called off since the club did not obtain the necessary agreement paperwork in a timely manner. For this reason, the French side felt compelled to confront the obvious and accuse Chelsea of being unwilling to close the deal. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain's...
Yardbarker

Where will Di Maria play against Salernitana?

Angel di Maria is one player that Juventus expects to be very useful to them in this second half of the season and the Bianconeri have been working on getting the best from the attacker. After winning the World Cup at the end of 2022 and showing his class in...
Reuters

Soccer-Barcelona captain Busquets suffers ankle injury

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has sustained an ankle injury and will be unavailable to play until he recovers, the Spanish club said on Monday. The defensive midfielder sprained ligaments in his left ankle making a challenge early in Sunday's 3-0 home win over Sevilla which extended the Catalan club's lead at the top of the LaLiga standings to eight points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy