ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

From SLO County courthouse to Paso Robles fire station, WPA had lasting local legacy

By David Middlecamp
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpAA0_0kcSldPD00

From the repurposed fire station that now serves as the Paso Robles Children’s Museum to the Civic Moderne-style San Luis Obispo County courthouse , buildings constructed by the Works Progress Administration can be seen throughout the Central Coast.

The WPA, a federal New Deal program that employed millions of jobseekers on public works projects in the 1930s and ’40s, was also responsible for many stonework projects in SLO County — from the limestone-lined culverts on the roads between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo to retaining walls around Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa made with rocks from Bishop Peak.

This retaining wall on Broad St. at Mission San Luis Obispo was built by Works Progress Administration masons in 1939 seen here Feb. 2, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

When the stock market crashed in 1929, there were few safety nets to help cushion the blow.

Nationally, unemployment rose above 20%. More than 5,000 banks in the United States failed.

President Herbert Hoover’s anemic response to the crisis emboldened extremists who said democracy was a failure.

In Italy and Germany, fascists rose to power, and similar factions tried to make a run in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVL1R_0kcSldPD00
Orcutt Road was closed in both directions a mile north of Righetti Road on Sunday, Jan 15, 2023, due to heavy storm runoff that undermined the road at a 1930s-era Works Progress Administration culvert. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The pressure to defend democracy fell to Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was sworn in as president in March 1933.

One of his most ambitious and far-reaching efforts was the creation of the WPA via executive order in May 1935.

The agency operated for eight years, becoming obsolete when labor was needed in industries supporting U.S. military interests in World War II.

The August 9. 1939, Telegram-Tribune reported that 660 men and women were employed locally by the agency.

According to the 1940 U.S. Census , there were 33,246 residents living in San Luis Obispo County, including children and retired people. That means almost 2% of all county residents were employed by the WPA.

Congress did not want the program to be permanent, so after 18 months of continuous service, workers were furloughed for a minimum of 30 days.

About 135 local men and 20 local women, the latter working on sewing projects, were being let go in SLO County in 1939.

Projects underway in San Luis Obispo that year included a San Luis Obispo city reservoir, streets, sewer, tuberculosis sanitarium and forestry camp, now Cal Fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6Dq6_0kcSldPD00
The former Paso Robles City fire station, now the Paso Robles Children’s Museum was built in 1939 by the Works Progress Administration. It’s seen here in Nov. 12, 2019. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The firehouse in Paso Robles was a project site, along with a cemetery.

So were a public restroom at Avila Beach and improvements at Arroyo Grande High School.

Among the roads constructed by the WPA was Calf Canyon Road, which would become Highway 58. It still has several WPA stone culverts.

At one point that year, the Telegram-Tribune editorialized that the WPA needed to take care to hire diligent workers and not drones.

However, it would be hard to find another federal program with such visible lasting legacy.

Many WPA projects stand today , though some of those old road projects suffered were damaged in recent heavy rains.

San Luis Obispo County public infrastructure suffered more than $43 million in storm damage costs in January.

Comments / 0

Related
kprl.com

Packed House at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero 02.07.2023

A packed house at republican headquarters in Atascadero last night to hear three speakers. A US senate candidate, Paso Robles school board candidate, and Mike Brown of COLAB all spoke. Kenny Enny talked about the state of affairs with the Paso Robles school district. He said academy proficiency has fallen...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles City Council Meeting 02.07.2023

No Paso Robles city council meeting tonight. The meeting was cancelled. Historically, the meetings were held the first and third Tuesdays, but this is the second consecutive month when that first meeting was cancelled.
PASO ROBLES, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Honors CHP Officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman With Medal of Valor for Separate Heroic Actions in San Luis Obispo and Marysville

February 6, 2023 - Governor Gavin Newsom has recognized California Highway Patrol officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman for their actions that went above and beyond the call of duty by awarding them with the Governor’s Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor – the highest state award for valor presented to a public safety officer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in North SLO County the week of Jan. 29

A house in Paso Robles that sold for $3.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North SLO County in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $844,450. The average price per square foot ended up at $454.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle

A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices surging, find the best prices

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County, and throughout California, continue to rise despite typically lower gas prices during the winter months. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased five cents during the past week to $4.93, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
6K+
Followers
171
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy