Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Here's How President Joe Biden's Latest Announcement Might Affect Future Payment Releases

The COVID-19 pandemic irrevocably altered people's lives, so it's not surprising that the government declared a state of emergency. Even though COVID-19 has not been eradicated, most people's lives have returned to normal.

US dollars Photo by Pixabay

As the pandemic threat diminished, the country maintained its official state of emergency. However, this will end shortly. Recently, President Joe Biden declared that the national and public health emergency declaration would be extended until May 11, 2023, but that it would be terminated after that.

"This wind-down would align with the Administration's previous commitments to give at least 60 days' notice before termination of the PHE," the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in an administration policy statement. In a separate statement, OMB said Biden would reject a proposed bill in the U.S. Congress that may eliminate COVID-19 vaccine mandates for healthcare providers working on certain federal programs.

