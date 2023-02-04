ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

WUSA9

Frederick County traffic stop leads to seizure of 700 capsules of Fentanyl, crack cocaine

FREDERICK, Md. — A traffic stop in Frederick County has led to the seizure of drugs, including fentanyl, and a 40-year-old facing several charges, deputies say. According to a Sunday morning post from Frederick County Sheriff's Office, recently a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on Joseph Francis Rich, of Amissville, Virginia. During the stop, deputies seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
FOX 43

State police respond to Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle

Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
theriver953.com

WPD investigate hit and run

The Winchester Police Department is investigating a hit and run at Cody’s Auto on 32 West Cecil Street. A white mini van possibly an older style Honda Odyssey or Dodge Caravan driven by a woman described as a petite Asian female caused property damage at the Cecil Street location and drove away.
WINCHESTER, VA
Inside Nova

Gunfire damages homes, cars in Woodbridge

Three homes and three parked cars were hit by gunfire early Saturday in Woodbridge. Police were called to investigate shots fired in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place about 5:50 a.m. Multiple gunshots were fired, with one homeowner discovering their house was struck. Officers canvased the neighborhood and found two...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

