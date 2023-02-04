Read full article on original website
Three vehicles involved in crash on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in the Bon Air area of Chesterfield County involved three vehicles, one of which ended up on its side. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Cranbeck Road on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 6. Police responded […]
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.
local21news.com
Multi-car crash leads to injuries and road closures in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that involved multiple cars and lead to some being injured. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at around 1:59 p.m. on Lincoln Way W. and Campbell's Run Rd. Officials say some are injured following the crash and that...
Police: Estranged husband dead after fatally shooting wife in Chesterfield
A shooting left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in the northern part of Chesterfield County, police said.
wfmd.com
Suspects Taken Into Custody In Frederick County After Foot Chase, Police Seized 150 Capsules Of Drugs
Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two men and a juvenile were taken into custody Saturday after a brief foot chase by local police. A deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was trying to locate an Acura, with front end damage, on February 4th in New Market that had fled from an attempted traffic stop on February 3rd.
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
Frederick County traffic stop leads to seizure of 700 capsules of Fentanyl, crack cocaine
FREDERICK, Md. — A traffic stop in Frederick County has led to the seizure of drugs, including fentanyl, and a 40-year-old facing several charges, deputies say. According to a Sunday morning post from Frederick County Sheriff's Office, recently a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on Joseph Francis Rich, of Amissville, Virginia. During the stop, deputies seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
WJLA
Multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets in Woodbridge neighborhood: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Gunshots were fired in a Woodbridge neighborhood on Saturday, with bullets hitting three homes and three vehicles, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place around 6 a.m., police said. Officers were called to the...
Violent week in Chesterfield: Two deadly shootings in three days
Within the past week, two people have been killed in two separate shootings in Chesterfield. The shootings took place just three days apart.
Serial Teenage Ride-Share Armed Robber In Prince William County Caught By Police K9
The third time wasn't the charm for a Prince William County teenager who is in custody following a recent rash of private ride robberies in Manassas.A 17-year-old Manassas resident is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robberies in the region that were specifically targeting ride-s…
State police respond to Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle
Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
Virginia State Police says driver was going 140 mph; troopers seem to be Eagles fans in callout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles. First, about the speeding… VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 […]
Two Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Accident At Frederick County Shooting Range: Sheriff
A man was airlifted and a woman rushed to an area hospital following an accident at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick County, the sheriff’s office announced. At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies were called to the shooting range on Metropolitan Court to investigate...
theriver953.com
WPD investigate hit and run
The Winchester Police Department is investigating a hit and run at Cody’s Auto on 32 West Cecil Street. A white mini van possibly an older style Honda Odyssey or Dodge Caravan driven by a woman described as a petite Asian female caused property damage at the Cecil Street location and drove away.
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Asking for help to Locate Runaway Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. 17-year-old Gavin Blayne Johnston was reported as a runaway two days ago. Johnston is 5’9″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was Last seen wearing white jogging suit and black...
Inside Nova
Gunfire damages homes, cars in Woodbridge
Three homes and three parked cars were hit by gunfire early Saturday in Woodbridge. Police were called to investigate shots fired in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place about 5:50 a.m. Multiple gunshots were fired, with one homeowner discovering their house was struck. Officers canvased the neighborhood and found two...
One injured, 1 charged in domestic-related stabbing near Henrico High School
One person is in the hospital and another person has been charged in connection to a stabbing that took place in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.
