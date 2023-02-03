ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Jeffery Simmons, Titans

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence are already gearing up for what improvements they can make next season, after falling to the Chiefs during the playoffs. “There is a sense of accomplishment for everything this team has gone through over the last year and a half,” Pederson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “To go from one of the worst teams record-wise a year ago to winning a playoff game this year, there is a sense of accomplishment. It’s just a credit to these guys. It wasn’t a pretty season, by any means. We had that stretch in there that was pretty rough on us. Every guy in there right now, they all had a belief that we could accomplish our goals, and they never wavered.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Daily Free Agency Mock 2/6/23

I have teamed up with the OBR's Jake Burns to add the Free Agency section to his Daily Mock Drafts Monday to Friday! This will give us a more accurate picture of what a full Cleveland Browns offseason could look like. So, about 30 minutes after this piece drops make sure you come back to the OBR and read his mock draft based on my free agency additions. The goal of free agency is to fill the needs on the roster so that when it comes to the draft the team can pick the best players available with each selection.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Matt Ryan isn’t sure what his future will be next season but mentioned that he certainly feels that he needs the break this offseason will provide. “I still love playing,” Ryan said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I’m obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there’s a lot of good football [left]. So, we’ll see.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett injured on obstacle course at Pro Bowl Games

This season the NFL launched a reimagined Pro Bowl, hoping to grow player engagement while making the annual all-star contest a bit safer and more fun. Unfortunately, the toned-down format didn't make players immune to injury, as the revamped Pro Bowl Games produced its first victim on Sunday, Cleveland Browns standout defensive end Myles Garrett.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey was asked the same question every time he tried recruiting players at Pro Bowl

It was reported last week that the Ravens would be franchise-tagging former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it could come under the Exclusive Franchise Tag. If that ends up being the case, Baltimore would "set the price" for an eventual potential trade of Jackson, though NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that he doesn't think the Ravens will end up trading the speedster.
BALTIMORE, MD
nfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Blocked Ravens Request To Interview OC Press Taylor

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Jacksonville Jaguars blocked a request from the Baltimore Ravens to interview OC Press Taylor for the same role on their staff. Taylor doesn’t call the plays in Jacksonville, as that role is held by HC Doug Pederson, but because it would be considered a lateral move the Jaguars had the right to block the request.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Lamar Jackson, Ravens

A big part of the Bengals’ success has been their ability to keep the heart of their coaching staff together, as both OC Brian Callahan and DC Lou Anarumo have been on the job since HC Zac Taylor arrived in 2019. Neither coordinator has probably garnered the head coaching interest from other teams that they deserve but both still have options as they’re on the interview list for the Colts and Cardinals vacancies.
CINCINNATI, OH

