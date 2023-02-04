Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Related
WRGB
Two arrested, gun recovered in Sunday night shots fired investigation in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police say they have arrested two men in connection to a Sunday night shots fired investigation. According to police, on February 5th, just before ten, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of of Second and Judson Streets. A vehicle, police...
WNYT
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
Selkirk Fire Department: Car rear-ends tractor on Route 9W
Emergency responders say the car rear-ended a tractor.
Fire on Albany Street calls for second story rescue
A fire broke out at 28 Albany Street last night. Firefighters reported to the scene, able to get the fire under control in a short amount of time.
Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
WRGB
State Police surround Gloversville home after reports of shots fired and pursuit
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — Streets in Gloversville were blocked off overnight following a shots fired call and a brief standoff in the city. State Police say at around 10:10 PM Sunday, Troopers assisted Gloversville Police with a report of shots fired in the area of Kingsboro Avenue. According to...
WNYT
Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff
Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
Troy community assists firefighters battling flames during extreme cold
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at 494 2nd Ave in Troy early Saturday morning. According to fire officials, all residents were evacuated, but the house was a total loss. While fighting the fire, the department dealt with icy conditions in the negatives with frigid wind chills. The department found it more challenging to […]
Upcoming parking restrictions for the City of Albany
Albany police has announced a few upcoming parking restrictions. Cars in violation are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville
A shooting at a residence led to a pursuit in Gloversville late Sunday night.
Cohoes Police searching for missing person
Cohoes Police say the missing person was last seen on January 20 and could possibly be in either the City of Albany or New York City.
WNYT
Troy firefighters battle house fire in subzero temperatures
We’re following breaking news out of Troy. Crews battled a fire in the bitter cold Saturday morning. The fire broke out 5:30 a.m. in a house on Second Avenue. Troy firefighters say there was a woman who was trapped and was helped to safety by the fire crews. We’re...
Teen trio charged after shooting in Kingston
Three teenagers were arrested Sunday afternoon after they allegedly shot up a house on Myers Road in Kingston.
Troy fire working to address staffing shortage
The city of Troy is facing a shortage of firefighters, but officials are hopeful that the next firefighter exam will bring them a new wave of department members.
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
Glens Falls traffic stop nets cocaine, arrest
A Queensbury man is in county lockup after police found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Woman arrested after hiding in store after hours
A Richmondville woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly staying in the Cobleskill CVC after hours and stealing from the store. Kara Goodknight, 30, was charged with third-degree burglary.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries in Pownal this afternoon. The crash took place on US Route at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, Julia Foppes, 57, of Pownal, failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of Stephen J. Martin, 34, of Pownal.
Comments / 1