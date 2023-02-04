Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
The feds just removed restrictions around prescribing a popular addiction medication. What does it mean for patients?
People struggling with opioid addiction will now be able to access an addiction treatment drug from any physician licensed to prescribe controlled substances, rather than having to seek out doctors with specialized credentials. The federal government last week lifted restrictions on who can prescribe the opioid buprenorphine to treat addiction,...
CBC News
Hamilton nurse says emergency health care 'broken,' after transferring out of department
A Hamilton nurse with 21 years of experience, including 11 years working in intensive care, says the emergency health care system is broken. Rachel Janusc said the stress of working during the COVID-19 pandemic "just eroded me as a person." It also prompted her to transfer out of the intensive...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Virtual reality-based therapies now covered by insurance for some long-term care residents
Virtual reality-based therapies are now covered by insurance for some New York long-term care residents under a new partnership with an institutional special needs plan. The offering is not available to assisted living residents yet, but coverage is planned for next year. MyndVR, which provides VR experiences for senior living...
CBC News
Ontario poised to boost fines for long-term care homes without air conditioning
The government of Premier Doug Ford is looking to change some of the rules governing long-term care homes, including slapping higher fines on facilities that don't have air conditioning in place by this summer, CBC News has learned. Homes that are not complying with the province's requirements for air conditioning...
Comments / 0