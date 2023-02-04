ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mcknightsseniorliving.com

Virtual reality-based therapies now covered by insurance for some long-term care residents

Virtual reality-based therapies are now covered by insurance for some New York long-term care residents under a new partnership with an institutional special needs plan. The offering is not available to assisted living residents yet, but coverage is planned for next year. MyndVR, which provides VR experiences for senior living...
CBC News

Ontario poised to boost fines for long-term care homes without air conditioning

The government of Premier Doug Ford is looking to change some of the rules governing long-term care homes, including slapping higher fines on facilities that don't have air conditioning in place by this summer, CBC News has learned. Homes that are not complying with the province's requirements for air conditioning...

