Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? On Monday, a military ship was spotted from the beach — just a couple of miles offshore. Also, before the downing of […]
Steve Young named police chief in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner has announced who will lead its police department after chief David Brabham resigned over medical-related issues. Steve Young, who currently serves as captain with the Moncks Corner Police Department, will begin serving as police chief after nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. Young previously […]
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
WMBF
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
live5news.com
Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations gathered Sunday evening to hold a vigil to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Five Memphis police officers then beat him and inflicted...
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial
In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
abcnews4.com
Suspects arrested with gun, marijuana at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men were arrested at Charleston International Airport on Sunday after a narcotics investigation led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana and an illegally-carried firearm, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Kendale Gadis, 23, is charged with trafficking...
CCSO searching for juvenile last seen Wednesday near McClellanville
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old reported missing. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road on February 1, deputies say. Sariyanah is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown […]
abcnews4.com
SCPA submits draft plan to city for Union Pier
A piece of prime waterfront real estate on the peninsula could soon be developed. The South Carolina Ports Authority has submitted its plan for the Union Pier to the City of Charleston. The plan calls for retail, restaurants, hotels, housing, and 19 acres of green space for the public. It's...
live5news.com
Peninsula storm surge project receives federal authorization to move forward
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned $1.3 billion project to help control storm surge on the Charleston peninsula has received key approval from the federal government, allowing it to move into its next phase. President Joe Biden has signed off on this approval as part of the year-end omnibus from...
Coroner: 35-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Georgetown woman was hit by a car and killed Sunday night on Highmarket Street in Georgetown County, authorities said. Wanda Michelle Chavis was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident near Redick Road, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. It happened at about 10:45 p.m. about […]
ridgeviewnews.com
2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston
Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
live5news.com
‘It’s disappointing’: Company expresses funding concerns for homes with slow internet
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to bring faster internet to nearly 600 homes is in the works, but one service provider says that number should be a lot higher. The homes are in parts Berkeley and Charleston Counties – they’re getting part of a statewide $132 million investment.
Man charged in connection with deadly July 2020 shooting at garage off Archdale Blvd.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a July 2020 murder. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, of North Charleston, after he was returned to the county from Southern California last week for his role in the death of […]
Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Guns, cell phone video and a fight over potential witnesses wrap up week two of Murdaugh trial
Walterboro, S.C. – A sea of umbrellas engulfs the entrance to the Colleton County Courthouse as people wait for hours to get in. Out back, a towering and once prominent attorney is quickly escorted by armed guards from a black van. Alex Murdaugh can’t escape the glare of cameras...
counton2.com
Deputies: Passenger shot while in car near Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot Sunday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the incident after the victim showed up at Summerville Medical Center after being shot in the hand. Deputies say the victim was...
Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
