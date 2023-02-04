ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Steve Young named police chief in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner has announced who will lead its police department after chief David Brabham resigned over medical-related issues. Steve Young, who currently serves as captain with the Moncks Corner Police Department, will begin serving as police chief after nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. Young previously […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was first spotted in Montana has been spotted floating across the Lowcountry Saturday. Have a picture of the balloon passing through the Lowcountry? Email it to news@wcbd.com with the location it was taken and we may use it online. The balloon was first spotted […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WMBF

Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations gathered Sunday evening to hold a vigil to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Five Memphis police officers then beat him and inflicted...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Ruling on other Murdaugh allegations allowed in murder trial

In a major ruling for the prosecution in the double murder case against disbarred Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh, S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman ruled Thursday that prosecutors could call witnesses to testify how Murdaugh allegedly stole money — as long as they can show the testimony is linked to the killings. Witnesses testified without the presence of the jury to decide whether they would give evidence in the case.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished.   On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspects arrested with gun, marijuana at Charleston International Airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men were arrested at Charleston International Airport on Sunday after a narcotics investigation led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana and an illegally-carried firearm, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Kendale Gadis, 23, is charged with trafficking...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SCPA submits draft plan to city for Union Pier

A piece of prime waterfront real estate on the peninsula could soon be developed. The South Carolina Ports Authority has submitted its plan for the Union Pier to the City of Charleston. The plan calls for retail, restaurants, hotels, housing, and 19 acres of green space for the public. It's...
CHARLESTON, SC
ridgeviewnews.com

2023 PSA Grower One Day Training in Charleston

Growers, if you want to learn the ABCs of #ProduceSafety, there’s a class for that! The WV Food Safety Training Team is offering a one-day, in-person course on Feb. 22 in Charleston. The cost is $60. To learn more and register (by Feb. 15), go to: https://secure.touchnet.net/C20389_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2338&SINGLESTORE=true.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Deputies: Passenger shot while in car near Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot Sunday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the incident after the victim showed up at Summerville Medical Center after being shot in the hand. Deputies say the victim was...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

