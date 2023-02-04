Read full article on original website
Police investigate bomb threat at Selinsgrove Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Walmart store in Snyder County was evacuated Sunday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. State police at Selinsgrove say an unknown man called the store and made the threat shortly before 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5. All employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store located at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township. Police and emergency responders searched the store but did not find any explosive devices, according to Trooper Tyler Diggan. Emergency units staged at the Goodwills restaurant across the street as police investigated. The entry road to Walmart was closed off for several hours. The store did not reopen last night. A Walmart employee confirmed the store reopened as of Monday morning. Police say they continue to investigate. No arrests have been made at this point.
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report
One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
13 WHAM
Man pours bleach, jam, syrup on Walmart floor, blames long line
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Walmart employees were bewildered by a man's actions after he purposely spilled numerous liquids on multiple aisle floors on two separate occasions because of having to "wait in line too long" and bad customer service. Police say the first incident took place on Jan....
wkok.com
Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case
SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
‘She stabbed me:’ Man collapses after knife is plunged into his back: Harrisburg police
A Harrisburg woman stabbed the father of her children with a kitchen knife Saturday morning during an argument over the couple’s relationship, according to court documents released Monday. Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo, 23, stabbed the 34-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in her apartment on the 1200 block of Community Drive,...
abc27.com
Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
Man caught for illegally hunting in Pa. town: report
Busted on camera and caught red-handed. A man has been arrested for illegally hunting in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, according to a report from 6ABC. According to the owners of the Ashford Horse Farm, the suspect was captured last weekend on camera killing a deer on the property. The suspect was then said to have stolen a $1,000 camera.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks contractor charged with home improvement fraud
SPRING TWP., Pa. – A man is suspected of home improvement scams, cheating people out of over $60,000. Spring Township police have filed fraud and theft charges against Samuel Leone. Investigators say six victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to...
Man hit, killed by driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County
Police in Bucks County are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Levittown McDonald’s and drove off.
Man accidentally shoots stepdaughter in Harrisburg: police
A man accidentally shot his 17-year-old stepdaughter overnight Saturday while he was taking his gun out of its holster, Harrisburg police said. No charges have been filed in the shooting, which police said happened around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Hummel Street. Police said the man legally owned the gun.
Shot man found in crashed truck on Route 412, Bethlehem cops say
The shooting incident Bethlehem police are investigating involves a wounded man found in a crashed truck on Route 412 and investigators are looking for witnesses. City police said they were called at 4:09 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the 1100 block of Hellertown Road/Route 412.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Pa. McDonald’s parking lot: reports
A man was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County, according to stories from NBC10 and 6ABC. The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Sunday at a McDonald’s restaurant located along the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
abc27.com
Police investigating indecent exposure at Lancaster County gas station
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating an indecent exposure incident at a gas station. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say on Feb. 6 around 4 a.m. a man walked into the Turkey Hill store on the 1000 block of Sharp Ave. The man, described...
Main Line Media News
Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
Convicted double murderer files appeal, cites parking meter
WILKES-BARRE — An argument made during the double homicide trial of Jayshawn Johnson about being taller than a parking meter is one of s
Double shooting in Pa. city leaves 5-year-old boy and father hospitalized: reports
A 5-year-old was rushed to a hospital after he and his father were both shot in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night, according to reports from The Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Philadelphia. A 35-year-old man told police that he and his son were walking into their home just before 9 p.m. along...
wkok.com
UPDATE: No Explosive Devices Found After Walmart Bomb Threat
HUMMELS WHARF – The Selinsgrove Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported and state police say the store was searched for explosive devices with none being located. Troopers list a person involved...
