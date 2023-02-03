Read full article on original website
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd...
Two homes destroyed in early morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two Terre Haute homes are total losses after an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Eagle Street at 5:30 a.m. to calls of structure fire. Homes located at 1317 and 1321 Eagle Street were damaged and ruled to be...
Semi-truck fire on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Ames says the left lane of eastbound lanes on I-70 is open, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. The clean-up is expected to take about 4 hours. Original: A semi-truck hauling vegetables on I-70 near mile marker 14, caught on...
