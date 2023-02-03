Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
torquenews.com
Meet Tesla's Megafactory - Capable of Producing 10,000 Megapacks Each Year
Tesla has released a video showing their giant megafactory - it's capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks per year. Tesla's Megafactory in Lathrop, California has gotten a lot of attention lately, due to the fact that it is producing Megapacks, which Tesla sells for around $2 million per unit. This factory has an annual production capacity of 10,000 Megapacks per year. This Tesla battery storage product is a sleeping giant getting ready to awaken and boost Tesla.
torquenews.com
Challengers Arise: Will Tesla Stay Ahead in the Electric Auto Industry?
With automakers like Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, BMW, and others either delivering or ramping up and delivering electric vehicles, you have to wonder if Tesla, the current market leader because it jumped in first, is seeing the competition gaining rapidly in its rearview. The automotive world is filled with Elon...
torquenews.com
How Tesla's Vehicles Work Compared To Gas Cars: Comparing EVs to Gas Cars
This article goes over how Tesla's electric vehicles work and operate compared to gas cars. You will understand energy efficiency of Tesla cars compared to gas cars and gallons of gas. Energy and Efficiency: kWh and Gallons. The choice between an electric vehicle (EV) and a gas car often comes...
torquenews.com
The Overwhelming Savings Of The Tesla Model Y For Police Departments
It is clear that an electric car is a powerful saving tool for situations in which intensive use of the vehicle is made for years; this is the case of cars belonging to municipal fleets, also including (depending on the jurisdiction) police fleets. This savings have been actually already estimated at an American police station with a Tesla Model Y, with which they hope to achieve more than significant savings, and by the way double on the usual life span of this type of vehicle.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
Mercedes owner throws money on Ground after refueling, leaves female attendant in tears
It’s said that one can know a person’s character based on how they treat those below them. Few wealthy people treat those below them poorly, thinking the latter are beneath them, even when they’re working hard for a living.
torquenews.com
Tesla Reservation Holder Gets a Text about the Model Y - Important Information About Pricing
We see a text sent to a Tesla Model Y reservation holder and there are some interesting details you can get from it. Gary Black, a Model Y reservation holder, got a text from Tesla to let him know the following things:. 1: The IRA $7,500 tax credit cap was...
torquenews.com
Toyota Mechanic Reveals the Truth About Tesla Model Y
Here’s an opportunity to find out what a respected Toyota mechanic found in this review of the Tesla Model Y that has some surprises you do not normally hear about when it comes to a Tesla vehicle. Plus, why Tesla might not last. Tesla News from a Non-Tesla Owner.
torquenews.com
Stunning Views of Tesla's Robots and Stamping at Giga Berlin - How a Tesla is Made
This video shows an up close and personal look at Tesla's robots and stamping at Giga Berlin. It's how a Tesla is made. Tesla Robots and Stamping Reveal How a Tesla Is Made. In Tesla's Giga Berlin factory in Brandenburg, Germany, we see through the eyes of a flying drone that goes through Tesla's factories showcasing its machines, robots, and stamping process. This gives a glimpse into how Tesla is able to scale production to such high volumes.
torquenews.com
The Latest Model Y Has a Secret: It's Not About the Price
We have a review of the Tesla Model Y with a secret about the 2023 version compared to the 2022 version. Toward the end of 2022, a user purchased a Model Y. Tesla is known not to update their vehicles too much between years, and the 2022 Model Y vehicles have something that the 2023 version of the Model Y does not have. More on that in a moment.
torquenews.com
Are Subaru's Crazy Tight Inventory Levels Improving? Here Is What You Can Expect This Year
Subaru executives say it's good news for customers looking for a 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, and other new models this year. See why here. There's good news for all-wheel-drive vehicle shoppers. Are you looking to buy a 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, or another new all-wheel-drive model this year? A recent report from Automotive News (by subscription) says Subaru of America executives said at the Subaru meetings at the NADA show last week that its U.S. dealers can expect at least some relief from crazy tight inventory levels in the coming year as production levels increase.
torquenews.com
King Of The Hammers Helps Ford Ensure That Its Off-Road Vehicles Improve
From the early days of racing, Ford has used racing to improve its products. Brakes, for instance, are advanced by huge leaps thanks to racing through shoes and drums to discs. Tire tech, too, developed thanks to racing and events like the King of the Hammers where Ford pushes and refines products like the Bronco.
torquenews.com
Tesla Global Leader in EV Deliveries in 2022 and 2021 - Expectations for 2023
A published list of BEV and PHEV sales for 2022 and 2021 shows Tesla as the clear leader. The list of the top-selling BEV (battery electric vehicles) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) has been published, and it shows Tesla as the clear leader. Let's go over the leaderboard. 1:...
torquenews.com
Affordable Honda Knockoff for Teaching Kids About Cars
Looking for a way to get your kid motivated to learn something about automotive tech without breaking the bank? Here’s how an inexpensive Honda knockoff engine can make that happen. The Good Ol’ Days. Back when I was a kid, mini-bikes and go-carts were much more popular than...
torquenews.com
CR’s Reliable 5-Year-Old SUVs - Subaru Outback Now Ranks Above 2 Top Toyota Models
Which used SUVs are the most reliable for shoppers this winter? Here are Consumer Reports' best 5-year-old SUV picks and why they say the 2018 Subaru Outback is among the best choice for used SUV shoppers and scores better than two popular Toyota models. Check out the midsize SUV report here.
torquenews.com
Here Is What It Costs To Maintain a Mazda CX-5 For 50,000 Miles
Miles 0 - 26,500 Miles - $360 And No Surprises. Our Mazda CX-5 was reliable in every sense of the word, from new until its 26,500-mile service. Our Mazda dealer changed the oil, rotated the tires, and performed the necessary inspections when the vehicle notified us it was due for service. Our total cost during this period was $375. This total cost includes a cabin air filter element and an engine air filter element we bought on Amazon and changed ourselves.
torquenews.com
Dodge Dart Lesson for Potential Project Builders
Can a 1973 Dodge Dart “garage find” make a good restoration project for this coming Spring? Here’s a recent find that demonstrates what you are more likely than not “find” in garage find, barn find, and field find project vehicles. The Family Dart. When I...
torquenews.com
New Subaru WRX Isn’t Losing Its Edge - Named The Best Sports Car Value Pick Again
Is the 2022 Subaru WRX a good value for new car shoppers? J.D. Power says it's the best in the sports car segment in retaining its original value. Check out the report here. Should you buy the 2022 Subaru WRX or another sports car? Performance car shoppers looking for the best value should look at the sport-tune WRX performance sedan. A new report from J.D. Power says the next-generation 2002 WRX will hold its value better than all other sports cars. J.D. Power says the WRX wins the sports car segment again in the 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards. The WRX now wins for the eighth consecutive year.
torquenews.com
Tesla Cybertruck's 4 Wheel Steering Shakes Up Truck Industry
The Cybertruck can be seen in this latest video using 4 wheel steering - all 4 wheels turn at the same time. In the latest video of the Tesla Cybertruck, we see it driving with all four wheels, showing that it has four wheel steering. This allows for much more maneuverability than most vehicles because most vehicles only turn the front two wheels when turning.
Comments / 0