Is the 2022 Subaru WRX a good value for new car shoppers? J.D. Power says it's the best in the sports car segment in retaining its original value. Check out the report here. Should you buy the 2022 Subaru WRX or another sports car? Performance car shoppers looking for the best value should look at the sport-tune WRX performance sedan. A new report from J.D. Power says the next-generation 2002 WRX will hold its value better than all other sports cars. J.D. Power says the WRX wins the sports car segment again in the 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Awards. The WRX now wins for the eighth consecutive year.

2 DAYS AGO