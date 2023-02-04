WESTFIELD — Nana’s Kitchen re-opened on School Street this week with a new menu sure to bring a little spice to downtown Westfield. Owner Wendy Orszulak has reinvented Nana’s Kitchen, specializing in Cajun and Creole food, which she said fills a void in the city’s cuisine. To make this happen, she teamed up with North Carolina Chef Trevis Gilmore. At first glance, the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, but when you hear their stories, they make perfect sense.

