Westfield, MA

Rick’s Place thanks Danceathon in Westfield for support (Letters)

On behalf of Rick’s Place, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Western Massachusetts Charity Danceathon and the Westfield community for their support during last weekend’s successful dance event. A special thank-you goes to the dedicated volunteers who made the event possible and to the exceptional youth leaders who worked tirelessly from start to finish.
WESTFIELD, MA
Nana’s Kitchen reopens in Westfield with guest chef, Cajun, Creole spice

WESTFIELD — Nana’s Kitchen re-opened on School Street this week with a new menu sure to bring a little spice to downtown Westfield. Owner Wendy Orszulak has reinvented Nana’s Kitchen, specializing in Cajun and Creole food, which she said fills a void in the city’s cuisine. To make this happen, she teamed up with North Carolina Chef Trevis Gilmore. At first glance, the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, but when you hear their stories, they make perfect sense.
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
