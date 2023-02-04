Read full article on original website
Rick’s Place thanks Danceathon in Westfield for support (Letters)
On behalf of Rick’s Place, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Western Massachusetts Charity Danceathon and the Westfield community for their support during last weekend’s successful dance event. A special thank-you goes to the dedicated volunteers who made the event possible and to the exceptional youth leaders who worked tirelessly from start to finish.
Westfield Intermediate School students share updates from after-school clubs
WESTFIELD — The Feb. 6 School Committee began with student representatives from the Westfield Intermediate School giving a “state of the school” address on their 100th day of school. Actually, it began with a joke from Jacob Houle, who asked, ‘Why are chickens so funny?”
West Springfield is looking spry as it nears 250 (Editorial)
That’s why West Springfield is already gearing up for its 2024 anniversary celebration with plans for a variety of events that will spotlight a community with a city form of government, complete with mayor, but which calls itself a town. In truth, it is both. West Springfield’s population of...
Nana’s Kitchen reopens in Westfield with guest chef, Cajun, Creole spice
WESTFIELD — Nana’s Kitchen re-opened on School Street this week with a new menu sure to bring a little spice to downtown Westfield. Owner Wendy Orszulak has reinvented Nana’s Kitchen, specializing in Cajun and Creole food, which she said fills a void in the city’s cuisine. To make this happen, she teamed up with North Carolina Chef Trevis Gilmore. At first glance, the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, but when you hear their stories, they make perfect sense.
The Place 2 Be restaurant to host drag queen shows in Springfield, Connecticut
For a restaurant that boasts towering 50-ounce mimosas and neon signage with cheeky phrases like, “Go Bottomless,” the addition of drag queens at The Place 2 Be to its already-Instagrammable vibe is an obvious choice for its location in Springfield, according to restaurant manager Kevin Garrido. The restaurant,...
Bus driver promoted to COO of Peter Pan Bus Lines, several new leaders announced
Several promotions were announced at Peter Pan Bus Lines, including a bus driver becoming a chief operating officer.
Josh Wood, Brayden Thayer lead No. 19 Pioneer Valley boys basketball past No. 18 Hopkins Academy
HADLEY — No. 19 Pioneer Valley used its size advantage over No. 18 Hopkins Academy to affect every phase of its game on Tuesday night, most importantly on defense.
GoFundMe created for family of infant that died in Southwick accident
An infant was killed after a tree came crashing down on a car while driving on Route 57 late that morning. Now, efforts are underway to support the grieving families.
Western Mass. Boys Basketball Top 20: Longmeadow climbs, new team joins list
Western Mass. Boys Basketball Top 20: Longmeadow climbs, new team joins list
Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”
Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.
Chicopee School Committee selects Connecticut administrator as next superintendent
CHICOPEE – The School Committee selected Connecticut administrator Marcus L. Ware over its interim superintendent Alvin W. Morton as its next school superintendent on Monday night after two members changed their votes to break a deadlock. The School Committee met for the second time Monday to deliberate over which...
Riverside Park and Speedway: Vintage photos from Western Massachusetts
Riverside Park in Agawam, Massachusetts, was a gathering spot for fun as far back as the late 19th century when it was known as Riverside Grove (and Gallup’s Grove before that). Henry J. Perkins transformed the picnic grove into an amusement park more than 100 years ago with the...
Easthampton State of the City address by Mayor Nicole LaChapelle
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle released her annual State of the City Address.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Feb. 6: No. 14 South Hadley defeats Easthampton & more
No. 14 South Hadley defeated Easthampton, 58-49, on Monday night.
Uptown Boxing Gym in Southbridge supports athletes of all ages, backgrounds
At 5 p.m., Uptown Boxing Gym in Southbridge is quiet and empty except for owner David Di Gregorio. As the clock ticks toward 5:30, however, people begin to arrive, and soon the gym is filled with people of all ages. Di Gregorio has operated Uptown Boxing since opening it in...
Springfield City Council president Jesse Lederman announces run for mayor
SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman is running for mayor. “I’m running for mayor to build an accessible, responsive, and professional local government that can meet the needs of all our neighborhoods,” he said in a news release issued Tuesday morning along with a campaign kickoff video available on his website.
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $585,000
David Urbanski and Roberta Urbanski acquired the property at 16 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from N Duquette Son Const J on Jan. 20, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price works out to $227 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These...
Eastern States Exposition hosts Great Barrington Kennel Club Dog Show
It was a tail-wagging time at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield this weekend, as hundreds of dogs competed in the Great Barrington Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
GoFundMe for family of infant killed by tree in Southwick during arctic blast hits goal
The GoFundMe for the family of a 4-month-old girl killed by a tree in Southwick during Friday’s arctic blast exceeded its $20,000 goal in just three days. The fundraiser has now collected over $23,000. Alana Rae Bourbeau was killed in Southwick on Friday. The 4-month-old, who was identified in...
