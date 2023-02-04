Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
News Channel Nebraska
January much wetter in 2023 than a year ago
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Of the past 127 years, 2022 was the fourth-driest year for the state of Nebraska. That has left drought conditions across 99 percent of the state. So far, 2023 has turned a new, wetter leaf, with many areas of the state experiencing much higher precipitation. Hartington's January...
KSNB Local4
Rural Nebraskans more pessimistic in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Rural Nebraskans are more pessimistic about their current and future well-being, as well as changes in their communities, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Since its beginning 27 years ago, the poll has asked respondents about their current situation, as well as their outlook on...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]
Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans urged to be ready after fiery train derailment full of hazardous materials
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management is sharing advice on what to do if a massive train derailment happens in Nebraska. This comes as monitoring continues in Ohio, where crews have been scrambling to avert a catastrophic explosion. The threat has grown after about 50 cars went...
Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […] The post Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Chronicle: Nebraska's health care crisis
OMAHA, Neb. — This week we're talking about Nebraska's looming health care crisis — from a shortage of workers, to a potential cash shortfall that could cause some facilities to close. Rob McCartney is joined by four guests:. Jed Hansen — Executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health...
KETV.com
Inmate assaults Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member, breaks their nose
LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate punched a Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member in the face and broke their nose. The assault happened on Saturday at the Reception and Treatment Center, according to the department. Corrections officials said an inmate refused to return to their holding cell after being...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska lumber industry shows signs of normalcy after COVID-19
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “The lumber market really has come off,” said Chad Gilsdorf, who is the manager at Mead Lumber in Norfolk. Despite a challenging last couple of years within the lumber industry due largely in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said things are starting to return to normal.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
knopnews2.com
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
