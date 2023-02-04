ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

January much wetter in 2023 than a year ago

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Of the past 127 years, 2022 was the fourth-driest year for the state of Nebraska. That has left drought conditions across 99 percent of the state. So far, 2023 has turned a new, wetter leaf, with many areas of the state experiencing much higher precipitation. Hartington's January...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Rural Nebraskans more pessimistic in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Rural Nebraskans are more pessimistic about their current and future well-being, as well as changes in their communities, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Since its beginning 27 years ago, the poll has asked respondents about their current situation, as well as their outlook on...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
KOEL 950 AM

Truck Tries To Sneak Through Iowa In Shambles [PHOTOS]

Now here is a truck that really should not have been driving through Iowa over the weekend. Over the last few months, there have been some “interesting” trucks driving through the state. In early December, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement shared some photos of a truck hauling two...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
ALTOONA, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake

OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […] The post Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Chronicle: Nebraska's health care crisis

OMAHA, Neb. — This week we're talking about Nebraska's looming health care crisis — from a shortage of workers, to a potential cash shortfall that could cause some facilities to close. Rob McCartney is joined by four guests:. Jed Hansen — Executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska lumber industry shows signs of normalcy after COVID-19

NORFOLK, Neb. -- “The lumber market really has come off,” said Chad Gilsdorf, who is the manager at Mead Lumber in Norfolk. Despite a challenging last couple of years within the lumber industry due largely in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said things are starting to return to normal.
NORFOLK, NE
Field & Stream

Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes

Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO

