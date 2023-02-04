ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete the God, a fitting name for one of the most groundbreaking designers in Buffalo, New York. Making strides in the design scene in Buffalo, Peter Olonade graduated from Buffalo State College in 2021 with a Bachelor’s degree in fashion and apparel design. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, he studied in Lagos, Nigeria for five years at the age of 11, returning to the U.S. to complete his high school education.
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo

It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
Local baby continues to defy the odds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
Dark Valentine’s Misfit Market

For the hopeless romantics, we have have Valentine’s Day events like The Sweethearts Dance. But when it comes to romance, there are some people who shy away from the cutesy red hearts,colorful flowers, and themed dances. Instead, they take the more sinister approach to the holiday. And why not? Did you know that the origins of Valentine’s Day are quite dark? According to NPR, “Emperor Claudius II executed two men — both named Valentine — on Feb. 14 of different years in the third century. Their martyrdom was honored by the Catholic Church with the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day.”
$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York

If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
Buffalo AKG Art Museum sets opening date

After much anticipation, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) has announced it will officially open on May 25, 2023. The new campus will reflect and advance AKG’s mission to increase accessibility and engagement and include more than 50,000 square feet of prime exhibition space, five classrooms, an interior community gathering space, and public green space situated above an underground parking garage. The original open-air interior courtyard will be transformed into a free community space covered with a site-specific artwork, Common Sky, by Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann.
Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
