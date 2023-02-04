For the hopeless romantics, we have have Valentine’s Day events like The Sweethearts Dance. But when it comes to romance, there are some people who shy away from the cutesy red hearts,colorful flowers, and themed dances. Instead, they take the more sinister approach to the holiday. And why not? Did you know that the origins of Valentine’s Day are quite dark? According to NPR, “Emperor Claudius II executed two men — both named Valentine — on Feb. 14 of different years in the third century. Their martyrdom was honored by the Catholic Church with the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO