Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
buffalorising.com
BRTV | Fashion in Buffalo: Pete the God
Pete the God, a fitting name for one of the most groundbreaking designers in Buffalo, New York. Making strides in the design scene in Buffalo, Peter Olonade graduated from Buffalo State College in 2021 with a Bachelor’s degree in fashion and apparel design. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, he studied in Lagos, Nigeria for five years at the age of 11, returning to the U.S. to complete his high school education.
buffalorising.com
Alleyway Theatre premieres The Aleph Complex, a modern fairy tale filled with magical realism
After presenting the critically acclaimed The Magnolia Ballet and Burst earlier this year, Alleyway Theatre, the incubator for bold, visceral new theatre in Buffalo, is set to premiere The Aleph Complex by Deborah Yarchun. The Aleph Complex is the winner of the 2020 Maxim Mazumdar new play award. This annual...
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or a relaxing weekend if that's more your style. Just before 6:16 am yesterday, there was an earthquake that shook nearly every home and...
Niagara professor, Grand Island resident set to appear on Jeopardy!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara professor is set to appear on Jeopardy! later this week. Dr. Carolyn Shivers is set to compete to be the next champion. She is an associate professor in Niagara’s psychology department, having joined last fall. She has made it her mission to learn more about people with disabilities and […]
Go Red For Women: Niagara Falls woman shares her heart-stopping surgery story
Hours after the story of Kim Pegula's cardiac arrest was circulating, the American Heart Association was hosting its annual Go Red for Women luncheon in at the Reikart House in Amherst.
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
These Buffalo Bangers Are Really Turning Up The Power This Week
There is so much talent in Western New York and Southern Ontario and that's why Power 93.7 WBLK is putting on some of the best tracks the 716 has to offer inside this week's edition of Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Your family at WBLK knows that being a music...
How to Tell if Someone Is Rich in Buffalo
How can you tell someone has “stealth wealth” in Buffalo?
Historic Balloon Landing Site In Buffalo, New York
What will be next for the USA and China and relations? That remains to be seen. For those in Myrtle Beach, this balloon is a part of their history!
Local baby continues to defy the odds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
Keep an eye on your home after Monday’s earthquake
Believe it or not, earthquake insurance is not automatically part of a New Yorker’s homeowner policy, according to AAA.
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
buffalorising.com
Dark Valentine’s Misfit Market
For the hopeless romantics, we have have Valentine’s Day events like The Sweethearts Dance. But when it comes to romance, there are some people who shy away from the cutesy red hearts,colorful flowers, and themed dances. Instead, they take the more sinister approach to the holiday. And why not? Did you know that the origins of Valentine’s Day are quite dark? According to NPR, “Emperor Claudius II executed two men — both named Valentine — on Feb. 14 of different years in the third century. Their martyrdom was honored by the Catholic Church with the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day.”
19-year-old shot near Broadway and Wick Street
Buffalo police say a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times near Broadway and Wick Street Sunday morning.
$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York
If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
BREAKING: Earthquake in Buffalo, New York
In Canada this morning, they felt a 4.2 seismic activity earthquake at 6:15 AM. Earlier this morning there was a 7.7 earthquake this morning.
buffalospree.com
Buffalo AKG Art Museum sets opening date
After much anticipation, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum (formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery) has announced it will officially open on May 25, 2023. The new campus will reflect and advance AKG’s mission to increase accessibility and engagement and include more than 50,000 square feet of prime exhibition space, five classrooms, an interior community gathering space, and public green space situated above an underground parking garage. The original open-air interior courtyard will be transformed into a free community space covered with a site-specific artwork, Common Sky, by Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann.
Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
Erie County Fair admission passes on sale Tuesday
The Erie County Agricultural Society is offering 12-day gate admission passes for the 183rd Erie County Fair starting Tuesday.
Comments / 0