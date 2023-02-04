ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connolly steers Perth Scorchers to stunning Big Bash glory against Heat

 4 days ago
Perth Scorchers celebrate after winning the men’s Big Bash title.

The 19-year-old Cooper Connolly smashed an unbeaten 25 in a nail-biting five-wicket win against Brisbane Heat as Perth Scorchers retained their Big Bash League title.

The fifth-ranked Heat posted 175 for seven from their 20 overs after opting to bat at Perth Stadium, but the reigning champions proved too strong and worked their way home with four balls remaining. The Scorchers extended their BBL dominance to five titles from 12 editions.

With his team requiring 39 from 19 balls, Connolly, playing in only his fourth Twenty20, walked to the crease and assumed responsibility for the chase, living dangerously as he hammered two enormous sixes and a four. Defending 10 from the final over, Heat seamer Michael Neser conceded multiple boundaries to Nick Hobson (18 not out) who helped to seal the successful run chase.

The Scorchers response had begun strongly until a poor piece of running left Stephen Eskinazi (21) short of his crease. The Heat bowling attack hit good lengths through the first 10 overs, conceding 67 and pushing the required run rate above 10.

Ashton Turner, the Scorchers’ captain, responsible for several rescue acts this season, clubbed five boundaries and two sixes to keep the match in the balance, supported by Josh Inglis (26). When Turner was run out for 53, Connolly and Hobson’s breathtaking partnership swung the match.

Earlier, opener Josh Brown got the Heat off to a rollicking start, belting 25 runs in the first two overs of the match before being caught. Sam Heazlett (34) and Nathan McSweeney (41) consolidated to create a solid foundation. Aggressive use of the batting powerplay in the 13th over backfired though, and both Heazlett and skipper Jimmy Peirson (three) swiped Jason Behrendorff (two for 26) to short fine leg.

After crunching a late 31 from 14 balls, Max Bryant skied a short Matt Kelly delivery to keeper Inglis. The same fate awaited Neser, architect of Heat’s semi-final chase against Sydney Sixers, one ball later as he went for a golden duck.

Both sides entered the match short of star power as injuries and international call-ups took their toll. The Heat and Scorchers, playing in temperatures nudging 40C (104F), were supported by a BBL final record crowd of 53,886.

