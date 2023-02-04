ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense

Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024

Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets

Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
Eagles’ Johnson Shares Groin Injury Update for Super Bowl

Philadelphia’s star right tackle did not practice at all this week ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII. Eagles standout right tackle Lane Johnson may have been absent from practice this week with a lingering groin injury, but he made clear that he intends to be on the field in next Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Jared Goff tells Derek Carr there’s a great life on the other side after your first team moves on

Jared Goff knows how Derek Carr is feeling right now. The Rams decided to move on from Goff two years ago and traded him to the Lions, and so Goff has experienced what Carr is experiencing now, as the Raiders prepare to trade or release him. And Goff said he’s been talking to Carr at the Pro Bowl and telling him he should be optimistic about his future.
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed

It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision

Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
Inside the mind of Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LVII

HADDONFIELD, N.J.—The appointment was for 6 a.m. Saturday, and at 5:57, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni rolled his vehicle out of the driveway here in suburban Eagleville. I got in. It’s Super Bowl week, and I feel like the biggest story America doesn’t know is, Who is Nick Sirianni? I...
Source: Purdy, 49ers nearing finalization of surgery plans

Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action. More discussions are scheduled to take place on Monday to determine the specifics and finalize Purdy’s upcoming surgical procedure, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Purdy sustained...
Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season record. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they seek...
Aaron Rodgers wins pro-am at Pebble Beach

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his only Super Bowl 12 years ago. He won his first AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his ninth try. Rodgers checked off a “bucket list” item, teaming with Canada’s Ben Silverman for a 26-under 189 total to win the Pro-Am competition by one stroke Sunday afternoon. Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, finished second, and former tennis pro Mardy Fish and Charley Hoffman finished third at 23 under.
NFL infuses Pro Bowl with points system, flag football

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL finally stopped pretending its all-star game was an actual game, and is breathing life into the exhibition with Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games. There will be no tackle football played for the first time — not that there was much tackling in recent years, more like two-hand touch. Flag football is now the marquee event. Will the dramatically different format work? The league desperately hopes so. Rather than a winner-take-all game, a series of events — each of which accumulates three points — lead up to three flag football contests to determine the winning conference. Two AFC players from the hometown Las Vegas Raiders weren’t completely sold on the format. Running back Josh Jacobs even called it “stupid.”
