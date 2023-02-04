Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense
Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024
Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
NBC Sports
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets
Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
WHNT-TV
Eagles’ Johnson Shares Groin Injury Update for Super Bowl
Philadelphia’s star right tackle did not practice at all this week ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII. Eagles standout right tackle Lane Johnson may have been absent from practice this week with a lingering groin injury, but he made clear that he intends to be on the field in next Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Eagles news: Philadelphia arrives in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
One week ahead of the 57th Super Bowl in NFL history, the revamped Pro Bowl kicked off. The Philadelphia Eagles, their eight Pro Bowl nods, and nine alternates were noticeably absent from the festivities. That’s okay. No Birds fan is complaining as they’ve been given a pass thanks to qualifying...
NBC Sports
Jared Goff tells Derek Carr there’s a great life on the other side after your first team moves on
Jared Goff knows how Derek Carr is feeling right now. The Rams decided to move on from Goff two years ago and traded him to the Lions, and so Goff has experienced what Carr is experiencing now, as the Raiders prepare to trade or release him. And Goff said he’s been talking to Carr at the Pro Bowl and telling him he should be optimistic about his future.
NBC Sports
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed
It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
NBC Sports
Inside the mind of Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LVII
HADDONFIELD, N.J.—The appointment was for 6 a.m. Saturday, and at 5:57, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni rolled his vehicle out of the driveway here in suburban Eagleville. I got in. It’s Super Bowl week, and I feel like the biggest story America doesn’t know is, Who is Nick Sirianni? I...
NBC Sports
Marlon Humphrey says all his fellow Pro Bowlers want to know is if Ravens will pay Lamar Jackson
The Lamar Jackson contract situation is poised to be the talk of the NFL offseason, and not just with fans and the media. NFL players also want to know whether Jackson is going to get a lucrative long-term contract to remain in Baltimore, according to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey...
NBC Sports
Source: Purdy, 49ers nearing finalization of surgery plans
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action. More discussions are scheduled to take place on Monday to determine the specifics and finalize Purdy’s upcoming surgical procedure, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Purdy sustained...
NBC Sports
Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season record. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they seek...
Budda Baker playing in Pro Bowl Games despite shoulder injury
The only Arizona Cardinals player selected to the Pro Bowl this season was safety Budda Baker. It was the fifth time he was named to the squad and the fourth year in a row as a safety. However, he suffered a fractured shoulder in the final games of the season.
Inside the Relationship of Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni
The Eagles' coach wants to connect and maintain relationships with not only his players, but with his GM, too
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers wins pro-am at Pebble Beach
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his only Super Bowl 12 years ago. He won his first AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his ninth try. Rodgers checked off a “bucket list” item, teaming with Canada’s Ben Silverman for a 26-under 189 total to win the Pro-Am competition by one stroke Sunday afternoon. Peter Malnati and Don Colleran, the retired president and CEO of FedEx, finished second, and former tennis pro Mardy Fish and Charley Hoffman finished third at 23 under.
NFL infuses Pro Bowl with points system, flag football
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL finally stopped pretending its all-star game was an actual game, and is breathing life into the exhibition with Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games. There will be no tackle football played for the first time — not that there was much tackling in recent years, more like two-hand touch. Flag football is now the marquee event. Will the dramatically different format work? The league desperately hopes so. Rather than a winner-take-all game, a series of events — each of which accumulates three points — lead up to three flag football contests to determine the winning conference. Two AFC players from the hometown Las Vegas Raiders weren’t completely sold on the format. Running back Josh Jacobs even called it “stupid.”
