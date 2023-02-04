ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Dog Tag Deadline Extended

By By Miles Layton Editor
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 4 days ago

MCARTHUR – Vinton County Auditor Cindy Owings Waugh says the 2023 dog tag deadline has been extended to Feb. 15 in Vinton County, at a cost of $12 each. If you don’t feel like getting out of bed, you can also buy online ($2 per tag convenience fee by web host applies).

The tag fees are used to fund the dog pound and what it takes to keep the pound going including salaries and such for the dog warden and assistant, their fuel to travel for calls and pick ups and supplies needed for the pound.

Fees from dog tags sales are never enough to cover what is needed to keep it going. Commissioners always have to supplement their dog pound fund with more money (from the General Fund) at the end of the year when their fund is in the negative, Waugh said.

