Meetings: Pasquotank board to meet on future land use Monday
The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Courthouse Monday. The board will hold a work session on the county’s future land use plan at 3 p.m. The board’s Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. and its regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library for a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss personnel and economic development and consult with the county attorney. An open session will follow at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Access the livestream at www. camdencountync.gov.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Historic County Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday starting with a closed session at 6 p.m. The open session, which can be accessed at ccsnc.org, will start at 7:30 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a board retreat at The Pines of Elizabeth City at 1525 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Friday, Feb. 24, starting at 8:30 a.m. The board’s meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20, has been canceled.
