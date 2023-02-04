ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Meetings: Pasquotank board to meet on future land use Monday

By From staff reports
 2 days ago

The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Courthouse Monday. The board will hold a work session on the county’s future land use plan at 3 p.m. The board’s Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. and its regular meeting is at 6 p.m.

The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library for a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss personnel and economic development and consult with the county attorney. An open session will follow at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Access the livestream at www. camdencountync.gov.

The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Historic County Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m.

The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday starting with a closed session at 6 p.m. The open session, which can be accessed at ccsnc.org, will start at 7:30 p.m.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a board retreat at The Pines of Elizabeth City at 1525 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Friday, Feb. 24, starting at 8:30 a.m. The board’s meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20, has been canceled.

