Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
WWMT
Kentwood police search for suspects after shots fired
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Damage was found on two different residences and one nearby vehicle after reports of shots fired, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police responded near Bowen Blvd SE around 3 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to police. No suspects have been arrested and there...
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
Fox17
Deputies: 3 hurt, at-fault driver at large following Cascade Twp. crash
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized after a crash in Cascade Township Tuesday afternoon. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash took place north of 28th Street on Kraft Avenue. We’re told all three victims are in stable condition. The at-fault driver is...
WWMT
Nelis' Dutch Village damaged in early morning fire
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews sprung into action early Tuesday to put out a fire at Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland. At this time, the cause of the fire at the theme park is unknown. Planned Parenthood fire: Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned...
abc57.com
Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
WWMT
'Everything was taken from me,' WMU student tells suspect at home invasion sentencing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University student who was the victim of a 2021 armed robbery and alleged rape in her own apartment said the incident has traumatized and changed her forever. "Everything was taken from me that night. I'm talking about my sense of my security," the...
Fox17
Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in NE Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian is critically hurt after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the 25-year-old Grand Rapids resident was hit around 6:45 a.m. while heading south at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Michigan Street.
WWMT
Shootout on Galewood Avenue ended in arrest of two teens
WYOMING, Mich. — A Sunday evening shootout between two teenagers in Wyoming ended in their arrests, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Shots were fired on Galewood Avenue near Burton Street around 8:30 p.m. Minivan theft: Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township. When...
A dozen teenagers arrested in separate incidents in Kent Co. since Friday night
2nd Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi is a part of the team dedicated to tackling societal issues that teens face to ultimately reduce violence.
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
WWMT
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Coldwater Walmart
COLDWATER, Mich. — A Walmart store in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Coldwater Police Department. Around the state: Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say. No one was injured during evacuation efforts, and the scene is currently clear, officers said.
Police: 3 teenagers in custody after attempted vehicle break-ins
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three teenagers were arrested Sunday night after allegedly attempting to break into parked cars and fleeing from police. Police say the initial call came in around 9 p.m. from an Amazon fulfillment center on 68th Street SE. The caller reported that people were stealing from vehicles in the parking lot.
Second suspect arrested after man shot multiple times in Gaines Township
A second suspect has been arrested after a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times last month in Kent County.
WWMT
Trooper hospitalized with serious injuries after crash in Groveland Twp.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police say that a trooper is in the hospital with serious injuries after a patrol car was hit by another vehicle. Police say the at fault driver also suffered minor injuries.
WWMT
Four arrested after stealing $5,000 in cash, smoking devices from Coopersville business
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Four men were arrested after allegedly robbing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Leroy Township arrest: Police say man dragged ex-girlfriend by hair, shoots at two people. Deputies were called to Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall...
