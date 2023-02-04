ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshtemo Township, MI

MLive

Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two people face murder, arson charges in death of Kalamazoo Township man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people face multiple charges in connection to 2022 house fire that killed a Kalamazoo Township man. Kalamazoo Township Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Shakespeare Avenue just after 8 p.m. June 18, 2022, according to the department. Travis identified: Police identify...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kentwood police search for suspects after shots fired

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Damage was found on two different residences and one nearby vehicle after reports of shots fired, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police responded near Bowen Blvd SE around 3 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to police. No suspects have been arrested and there...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Nelis' Dutch Village damaged in early morning fire

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews sprung into action early Tuesday to put out a fire at Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland. At this time, the cause of the fire at the theme park is unknown. Planned Parenthood fire: Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
abc57.com

Sturgis man arrested, over 20 firearms found during warrant arrest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was arrested after deputies found multiple firearms and narcotics during a warrant arrest in January, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. On January 14, deputies served a felony warrant arrest at a residence in the 71000 block of Balk Road...
STURGIS, MI
Fox17

Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in NE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian is critically hurt after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the 25-year-old Grand Rapids resident was hit around 6:45 a.m. while heading south at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Michigan Street.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Shootout on Galewood Avenue ended in arrest of two teens

WYOMING, Mich. — A Sunday evening shootout between two teenagers in Wyoming ended in their arrests, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Shots were fired on Galewood Avenue near Burton Street around 8:30 p.m. Minivan theft: Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township. When...
WYOMING, MI
MLive

Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Coldwater Walmart

COLDWATER, Mich. — A Walmart store in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Coldwater Police Department. Around the state: Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say. No one was injured during evacuation efforts, and the scene is currently clear, officers said.
COLDWATER, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville. Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.
COOPERSVILLE, MI

