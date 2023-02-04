ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

2 former Tigers pitchers sign minor-league deals with Twins

Two former Detroit Tigers pitchers have signed minor-league deals with the Minnesota Twins. Left-hander Locke St. John and sidearming right-hander Nolan Blackwood both spent several years in the Tigers’ system but never pitched for the big-league club. St. John, 30, was drafted by Detroit in the 32nd round in...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins, Parker Bugg Agree To Minor League Deal

The Twins have signed reliever Parker Bugg to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’d reached minor league free agency at the end of last season following seven years in the Marlins’ system. Bugg, an LSU product, entered the professional ranks as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Correa to skip World Baseball Classic with wife due next month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a mutual decision that the shortstop will skip the World Baseball Classic for family reasons, with his wife expecting a baby during the tournament. The Twins announced Monday that Correa will not participate with the Puerto Rico national team for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCVB

Red Sox use helicopter to install LED lights at Fenway Park

BOSTON — NewsCenter 5 has learned a helicopter was used to install new LED lights at Fenway Park afterBoston residents spotted the aircraft flying above the ballpark Sunday morning. A spokesperson for the Boston Red Sox told NewsCenter 5 that the helicopter was part of the one-day project to...
BOSTON, MA
Camden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Orioles ownership is in the news again

Good morning, Camden Chatters. Even as the Orioles enter a (hopefully) successful new era of winning baseball, positioned for perennial contention thanks to a robust farm system and canny front office, there’s one lingering issue that continues to give fans pause: O’s ownership. It’s been a rough offseason...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy