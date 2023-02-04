Read full article on original website
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
whdh.com
1 dead after fire at commercial building in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire at a commercial building in Medford, officials said. The fire broke out at 58 Swan Street early Sunday morning. Police say someone on scene told them a worker had been sleeping inside the business. Officers say they found the...
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
NECN
WATCH: MBTA Giving Update on Alewife Station Closure After Weekend Accident
Shuttle buses are replacing train service between the Alewife and Davis Square MBTA stations on Monday for the Red Line, after a car crashed on the top floor of the Alewife parking garage, causing a concrete barrier and debris to fall below over the weekend. Alewife Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts,...
BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston
At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
thequincysun.com
Firefighters Battle Liberty Street Blaze
Quincy firefighters contended with subzero temperatures as they battled a two-alarm fire at a Liberty Street business on Saturday morning. Firefighters reported hearing explosions inside the Quincy Collision & Frame Center at 125 Liberty St. when they arrived on scene that morning. The fire spread from the auto body shop to the adjacent commercial building at 121 Liberty St., home to Making Your Mark.
whdh.com
Missing Hanson 13-year-old located
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old reported missing in Hanson has been found, police announced Monday. The Hanson Police Department said Kayleigh “Kie” McCormack was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Hanson police said McCormack was later found safe on Cape Cod. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
NECN
Mayor Wu Renews Call for State Help at Mass. and Cass
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is once again calling for help from the state to handle persistent homelessness and substance use problems at the city's "Mass and Cass" intersection. Wu and former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker clashed on the issue of state support for the troubled area in the fall, and her latest call for help comes with Gov. Maura Healey now running the executive branch.
NECN
Body of Woman Recovered From Pond in Northern Rhode Island
A woman's body was recovered from a partially frozen pond in northern Rhode Island on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. A police investigation has been launched. First responders were at Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville at around 11 a.m., and were on scene for hours as the woman's body was recovered, WJAR reported.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
Police investigating fatal car crash next to Hingham Shipyard
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Hingham Shipyard Sunday afternoon.
NECN
Arctic Air Wreaks Havoc on Pipes, Sprinkler Systems at Several Boston Buildings, Including Hospitals
The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, which wreaked havoc on pipes and sprinkler systems at several major places in Boston, including hospitals, theaters and shopping centers. At the Prudential Center, cleaning crews were mopping up...
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
NECN
Burst Water Pipe Closes Boston Medical Center Emergency Room
The emergency room at Boston Medical Center is closed until Tuesday after a pipe burst on Saturday night. Water flooded the building and patients couldn’t walk inside for hours as temperatures plunged below zero. Meanwhile, patients already inside were moved to other parts of the hospital. The dangerously cold...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
NECN
Police Respond to Barricaded Person in Easton
Police are on scene for a barricaded person in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. Easton Police say they and several other agencies are responding to a scene on Spooner St. Police say residents have been evacuated from the area as a precaution. There is no danger to the community at...
NECN
Man Dead After Being Pulled From Burning Business in Medford
A man sleeping in a Medford, Massachusetts, business that caught fire overnight has died, officials said Sunday. Authorities responded to a report of a fire on Mystic Avenue around 4:20 a.m. and located the fire in a commercial building on 50 Swan St. According to authorities, someone who arrived on...
29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver
Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson on Sunday, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.
Sleeping Employee Dies In Early Morning Fire At Medford Business: Police
An employee who was sleeping at his place of work died in an early morning fire in Medford this weekend, authorities said.Medford Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire at 58 Swan Street, the address for Coastal Milling Works, around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Medford Police…
whdh.com
Police conducting death investigation after body found in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after Boston police say a body was found in the North End early Saturday. Officers responded to the body near Columbus Waterfront Park around 3:25 a.m. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air...
Safe spaces for homeless, people in need amid cold emergency in Boston
Boston city leaders have prepared options for people experiencing homelessness and others in need during Saturday’s potentially record-breaking cold.
