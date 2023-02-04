Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade
Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
NHL
Kraken Trade for Defenseman
Looking to add roster depth for the postseason race that restarts Tuesday, the Kraken traded for San Jose defenseman Jaycob Megna Sunday, sending a 2023 fourth-round draft choice (Seattle's choice) to the Sharks. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound defenseman has played in 48 games this season, notching a goal and 11 assists.
Timberwolves insider Jon Krawcyznski's latest on the trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline strikes at 2 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 9.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About Minnesota That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
The Land of 10,000 Lakes is a pretty fascinating place, but those unfamiliar with it may not be aware of some of the most interesting Minnesota facts. Here are a few that we thought folks might like to know about. Did anything on this list surprise you? What are some...
5 Quick Thoughts after the Vikings Hire of Brian Flores
The Minnesota Vikings officially have their defensive coordinator going into the 2023 season after hiring Brian Flores to take over the reins of the defense. So, what exactly does that mean for Minnesota? Here are 5 quick thoughts in the immediate aftermath of the new hire. Give the Vikings Leadership...
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 81-46 loss to Maryland
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson took full responsibility for the Minnesota struggles yesterday against Maryland and in previous games. This is everything Johnson had to say following the game. How do you and they team stay confident moving into the rest of the season after these losses?. Ben Johnson: "Right....
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
Yardbarker
Report: Brock Boeser’s agent has talked to Wild and Devils about trade with the Canucks
A few months ago, reports surfaced that Brock Boeser’s agent Ben Hankinson was granted permission by the Canucks to help facilitate a trade for his client. The Canucks never publicly confirmed those rumours, but never denied their validity, either. And on Tuesday, Ben Kuzma of The Province reported that...
The Case for a Kirk Cousins Extension
As soon as T.J. Hockenson was stopped short on 4th & 8, the annual debate began among Vikings fans: what to do with Kirk Cousins?. Despite being one of the most statistically productive quarterbacks in Vikings history, Cousins has his fair share of doubters. There is also a strong contingent of Vikings fans that defend the man, regardless of how the most recent season ended. Thus, the “Kirk Wars” have become an annual event dating back to 2018.
From Beyoncé to Taylor Swift, how does Minnesota pull in the biggest musical acts?
MINNEAPOLIS – You don't have to go far to hear most of the artists you saw Sunday night on the Grammy Awards.Whether it's Beyoncé, George Strait, or the Rolling Stones, the Twin Cities get the big shows. And they're greeted with big enthusiasm because Minnesotans love their melodies.Legendary Minneapolis record shop Electric Fetus is a store that legends themselves have frequented."Prince was a regular shopper, Joe Walsh, Sting, Shaggy," said store owner Keith Covart.Ringo Starr even repped the store at the 2009 Grammy's. While there's a shared love of records at this famous shop, there's another preferred way to consume...
