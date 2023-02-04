ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade

Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
Kraken Trade for Defenseman

Looking to add roster depth for the postseason race that restarts Tuesday, the Kraken traded for San Jose defenseman Jaycob Megna Sunday, sending a 2023 fourth-round draft choice (Seattle's choice) to the Sharks. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound defenseman has played in 48 games this season, notching a goal and 11 assists.
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
VikingsTerritory

The Case for a Kirk Cousins Extension

As soon as T.J. Hockenson was stopped short on 4th & 8, the annual debate began among Vikings fans: what to do with Kirk Cousins?. Despite being one of the most statistically productive quarterbacks in Vikings history, Cousins has his fair share of doubters. There is also a strong contingent of Vikings fans that defend the man, regardless of how the most recent season ended. Thus, the “Kirk Wars” have become an annual event dating back to 2018.
CBS Minnesota

From Beyoncé to Taylor Swift, how does Minnesota pull in the biggest musical acts?

MINNEAPOLIS – You don't have to go far to hear most of the artists you saw Sunday night on the Grammy Awards.Whether it's Beyoncé, George Strait, or the Rolling Stones, the Twin Cities get the big shows. And they're greeted with big enthusiasm because Minnesotans love their melodies.Legendary Minneapolis record shop Electric Fetus is a store that legends themselves have frequented."Prince was a regular shopper, Joe Walsh, Sting, Shaggy," said store owner Keith Covart.Ringo Starr even repped the store at the 2009 Grammy's. While there's a shared love of records at this famous shop, there's another preferred way to consume...
