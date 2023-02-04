Read full article on original website
Related
What is the best alternative to a wood-burning stove?
As wood-burning stoves have become a talking point in England after warnings about the pollution they emit, those who installed them and feel guilt may worry about how to replace their beloved burner. However, there are good options that are just as cosy-looking and warm but emit fewer particulates and...
Here’s Why You Should Vacuum with a Paper Towel Tube
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I love my vacuums. Yes, we have two: A Dyson small ball (the big ones are way too heavy for me to vacuum with comfortably, and was definitely too heavy for me to carry up and down the stairs when we lived in a two-story house) and a cordless that was a (requested) Mother’s Day present that has for real changed my everyday life.
This Compact Travel Trailer a Basically a Luxe Miniature Home—or Office—on Wheels
Nook Tiny Home wants to make your next stay at a campground a little more comfortable. The Texas-based company has just unveiled a new travel trailer called Roam. We’ve seen our fair share of caravans around these parts, but Nook’s model stands out from the pack due to it basically being a tiny home on wheels. That’s not an exaggeration, either. For Roam, the company has taken one of its ultra-compact residences and added a tow hitch and a pair of wheels. There may be trailers out there with more capabilities and features, but few seem likely to have you feeling more...
yankodesign.com
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
yankodesign.com
This futuristic tiny electric RV has been insulated with sheep wool on the inside
If you’re someone who loves to go camping, especially after a long tiring week at work, then the RV ‘Coast’ might just be your next buy! Because nothing is more important than the right RV for all your outdoor adventures. The right RV manages to feel like a home on wheels, allowing you to feel completely cozy and comfortable. And the RV ‘Coast’ ticks off all these checkboxes! Designed by Aero Build, the luxurious and electric RV is meant for those who love an exciting life on the road. It helps you bounce around from one city to another in comfort.
This Rugged Military-Style 83-Foot Explorer Yacht Can Cruise Nearly 10,000 Miles on a Single Tank
Ready to cast off, head off and explore the world? One of the most iconic explorer yachts ever built, the 83-foot Wind Horse could be yours for its next world-girding adventure. Built in 2005 for long-distance sailors Steve and Linda Dashew, this quirky, pencil-thin, military-looking motoryacht covered over 60,000 miles in the seven years the Dashews owned it. Top up the 2,600-gallon fuel tanks and, at 10 knots, it can cover 9,800 miles. That’s a third of the way around the globe without refueling. At the sweet-spot 12-knot cruise speed, it can run for an equally impressive 6,000 miles covering an easy...
yankodesign.com
This mini electric drill pen and benchtop press make crafts easier and more enjoyable
Back in the day, bringing your creative visions to life was mostly a pipe dream that could only become a reality if you had resources or connections with people in the industry. Fortunately, it’s much easier to get started today, and while you do still need to save up for the right tools, those won’t require taking out huge loans anymore. 3D printing has made creation a lot easier, but it isn’t the only tool you’ll need for crafts and projects. There will be times when you’ll need to bore holes into materials and objects, and that’s where this drill and press duo comes in, providing a portable yet powerful tool to make your designs come alive in the real world in a simple yet effective way.
The Gear Our Editors Loved in January
January is always a reality check. It’s a new year, the holidays are gone, and winter is not going away anytime soon. That’s why this month’s roundup of editor’s gear features (mostly) practical gear picks, from an outdoor-worthy baby monitor to a pair of coveralls. It takes dedication to keep living your life outside in January, but our editors are doing just that.
Cheap Ways To Insulate Your Home Against The Cold
Fortunately, there are many ways to identify and solve interior chill. Tackling window heat leaks should be your first port of call. See our best suggestions!
The Latest Synthetic Base Layers Have Surpassed the Performance of Merino Wool
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. I’ve stopped wearing merino base layers. The change wasn’t deliberate, sudden, or driven by a deep concern for the wellbeing of rare sheep. Instead, it happened naturally over time, because the latest generation of synthetic next-to-skins genuinely offers superior performance.
TODAY.com
This dryer vent cleaner helped me realize just how clogged my machine can get
If you own a dryer, you're more than likely aware that lint buildup can become dangerous. While most of us have (hopefully) developed a habit of cleaning the lint trap by hand before every load, there's no telling what could be hiding in the deeper crevices of your machine. That is, until you clean it with the Sealegend Dryer Vent Vacuum Attachment. I did and ... let's just say that gross mystery was quickly solved.
CONTEMPORIST
This Wood Covered House Hovers Above The Hillside In The Forest
Michael Kendrick Architects has designed a unique house that’s hidden away from view and blends seamlessly into the surrounding protected woodland. Located in East Sussex, England, this small lodge, clad in western red cedar, appears elevated amongst the trees as the ground levels fall away below. With large picture...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Frying Pans of 2023
There’s a reason the frying pan is the go-to piece of equipment for so many cooks: versatility. You can use it to make everything from a grilled cheese sandwich to a gourmet sauce. Consumer Reports tests five types of frying pans, including nonstick and copper, and we can help...
The 9 Best Knife Sets of 2023
The Wüsthof Gourmet 10-Piece Knife Block Set is a great value given its versatility and quality.
These smart labels for storage bins will help keep you organized
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You know the scenario: You go to your basement or garage to pull out...
Here’s a Little Secret on How You Can Have a Table Saw Without Buying One
You save over $300 with this hack.
Heaven Hill’s Latest Limited Release Will Have Bourbon Nerds Clamoring for Corn Whiskey
Heaven Hill is well known for its high-quality, affordable bourbon brands like Evan Williams and Elijah Craig. But the Kentucky distillery also has some limited-edition expressions up its sleeve that are destined to become unicorn bottles. The latest is the new Heritage Collection release, and this time it’s a 20-year-old corn whiskey instead of bourbon. This is the second release in the Heritage Collection—the first, a 17-year-old bourbon, was dropped last year. Each release will highlight one of the six mashbills that the storied distillery produces; the recipe for this new whiskey is 80 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley and...
Watching ‘Daymaker’ Made Me Want a Snowmobile Burrito
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Like many skiers, I was eager to watch the premier of Outside Studios and Warren Miller’s Daymaker on Outside Watch. With the knowledge that the film follows talented, gutsy skiers through the heavenly terrains like the Monashee Mountains and the summery slopes of Wengen, Switzerland, I anticipated watching lots of powder flying, risky runs and talented athletes.
We Imagined Our Dream Bike. Then We Actually Built It.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. From our sister site Pinkbike. Video by Max Barron. The first Grim Donut wasn’t supposed to work… and, to be honest, most of the time it didn’t. Sure, it...
How One Thru-Hiker Turned Ultralighting into a YouTube Career
If you’ve spent any time in the ultralight corner of Youtube, chances are you’ve come across a hiker who goes by the name JupiterHikes. In an online world of clickbait titles, exhaustive gear reviews, and loud personalities, James “Jupiter” Hoher is an understated presence. His videos, which range from pack shakedowns to documentary-style journeys, are quietly inspirational—heavy on positivity and sunlight-drenched vistas. Spend just a few minutes on a virtual hike with Jupiter, and you’ll likely feel the urge to leave behind your 9-to-5 grind and follow in his footsteps.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0