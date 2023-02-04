Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weather ahead of late week snow chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cloudy but mild Monday the clouds clear up for Tuesday. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the 40s and 50s, this time with more sunshine!. The mild weather hangs on through Wednesday with an increase in PM clouds especially SE of the Metro as a system misses us to our S. By Thursday highs fall back to the low 40s as cooler air moves in with our next front. Clouds build and by the evening our next chance for snow arrives. It moves through quickly and clears up by early Friday morning likely leaving behind less than 1″. We’ll cool to the mid 30s Friday.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild with a little drizzle possible to start the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day mild with some high clouds rolling through. When the high clouds exit, some low clouds will build in by midday. Those could give a little patchy drizzle as they pass through. Overall it won’t amount to much but the clouds will keep us a bit cooler than we would be otherwise.
WOWT
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Increasing clouds and south winds tonight, more clouds Monday but staying mild. A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke Sunday morning. Black businesses expand Omaha economy. Updated: 18 hours ago. Black businesses are growing in Omaha. Burke Dance Team makes history...
WOWT
Grover Ice Rink back to normal after last week’s ceiling collapse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The scene last Monday night -- water everywhere at the Grover Ice Rink near 61st and Grover. The ceiling buckled after a pipe connected to the sprinkler system burst while a group of 5 and 6-year-olds was practicing. Fortunately, no one was underneath. Hundreds of gallons...
WOWT
Grover Ice Rink reopens after ceiling collapse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Grover Ice Rink is back open Saturday after a ceiling collapse forced skaters off the ice earlier this week. Monday a pipe connected to the ice rink’s sprinkler system burst, causing hundreds of gallons of water to fall onto the ice. Staff noticed the...
1011now.com
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OnlyInYourState
This Humble Little Restaurant In Small-Town Nebraska Is So Old Fashioned It Doesn’t Even Have A Website
The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes and ramps open at I-80 eastbound and 72nd Street
All lanes on I-80 eastbound at 72nd Street are open now and the eastbound ramp to I-80 from 72nd is open.
klkntv.com
36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $75,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An accidental house fire was extinguished quickly by the Omaha Fire Department, but not before causing some damage. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house near 125th and Binney Street Sunday at 6:27 p.m. Crews arrived, found the fire in the basement, and...
WOWT
Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
klkntv.com
4-7-8 breathing method could help you fall asleep if anxiety keeps you up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If anxiety makes it hard for you to fall asleep, here are a few tips from the experts. They recommend the 4-7-8 breathing method. This method is supposed to help reduce anxiety and can make it easier to fall asleep. It forces your mind and...
Omaha Fire Department responds to Sunday morning fire near 108th and Q Streets
The Omaha Fire Department responded to a fire at a one story, strip mall near 108th and Q Streets Sunday morning.
KETV.com
Table Grace Cafe expanding their services to include breakfast for the community
OMAHA, Neb. — Table Grace Cafe is now expanding its hours and including breakfast on its daily menu. For the first time in 12 years, the staff at Table Grace Cafe is working before the sun comes up. Donna Washington is Table Grace's first customer for their new breakfast...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to Donna Vaughn with the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. This is the 11th year of the contest--it’s open to all Nebraska students grades K-12. Students can create any type of art that truly commemorates and celebrates Black History. Find out more about the contest details, submission deadlines and how to submit in today’s interview!
klkntv.com
Fire causes $75,000 in damage to detached garage west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical outlet sparked a garage fire west of Lincoln on Sunday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Crews were sent to the home near 126th Street and Pioneers Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire...
Comments / 0