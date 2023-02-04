ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild weather ahead of late week snow chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cloudy but mild Monday the clouds clear up for Tuesday. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the 40s and 50s, this time with more sunshine!. The mild weather hangs on through Wednesday with an increase in PM clouds especially SE of the Metro as a system misses us to our S. By Thursday highs fall back to the low 40s as cooler air moves in with our next front. Clouds build and by the evening our next chance for snow arrives. It moves through quickly and clears up by early Friday morning likely leaving behind less than 1″. We’ll cool to the mid 30s Friday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast

Increasing clouds and south winds tonight, more clouds Monday but staying mild. A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke Sunday morning. Black businesses expand Omaha economy. Updated: 18 hours ago. Black businesses are growing in Omaha. Burke Dance Team makes history...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Grover Ice Rink back to normal after last week’s ceiling collapse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The scene last Monday night -- water everywhere at the Grover Ice Rink near 61st and Grover. The ceiling buckled after a pipe connected to the sprinkler system burst while a group of 5 and 6-year-olds was practicing. Fortunately, no one was underneath. Hundreds of gallons...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Grover Ice Rink reopens after ceiling collapse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Grover Ice Rink is back open Saturday after a ceiling collapse forced skaters off the ice earlier this week. Monday a pipe connected to the ice rink’s sprinkler system burst, causing hundreds of gallons of water to fall onto the ice. Staff noticed the...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
OMAHA, NE
OnlyInYourState

This Humble Little Restaurant In Small-Town Nebraska Is So Old Fashioned It Doesn’t Even Have A Website

The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.
DWIGHT, NE
klkntv.com

36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes $75,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An accidental house fire was extinguished quickly by the Omaha Fire Department, but not before causing some damage. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house near 125th and Binney Street Sunday at 6:27 p.m. Crews arrived, found the fire in the basement, and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

4-7-8 breathing method could help you fall asleep if anxiety keeps you up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If anxiety makes it hard for you to fall asleep, here are a few tips from the experts. They recommend the 4-7-8 breathing method. This method is supposed to help reduce anxiety and can make it easier to fall asleep. It forces your mind and...
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to Donna Vaughn with the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. This is the 11th year of the contest--it’s open to all Nebraska students grades K-12. Students can create any type of art that truly commemorates and celebrates Black History. Find out more about the contest details, submission deadlines and how to submit in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Fire causes $75,000 in damage to detached garage west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical outlet sparked a garage fire west of Lincoln on Sunday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Crews were sent to the home near 126th Street and Pioneers Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire...
LINCOLN, NE

