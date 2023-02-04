Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
bvmsports.com
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party by Jackie Quattro Eagles News Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets by Geoffrey Knox 2 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles…
Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona Sunday afternoon ahead of Super Bowl 57. Action News as there as the team landed just before 5 p.m. ET. Players greeted fans at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday morning before leaving to the airport. “If you’re going to...
The First Eagles Super Bowl Champs ... Where Are They Now?
Updating the career of the 53 players on the Eagles' active roster when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Eagles’ Howie Roseman explains why ‘patience’ is the reason team is playing in Super Bowl
Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate the Eagles in the wild-card round last season. The Eagles receiving corps was young but had trouble getting open against the Buccaneers and the defense. Roseman also watched as former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady methodically...
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
sportszion.com
Philadelphia Eagles’ C Jason Kelce’s pregnant wife to make history bringing her OB-GYN to Super Bowl LVII
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles is set to play in Super Bowl LVII, but his wife, Kylie, may be completing an important task of her own that day: giving birth. Jason revealed to his brother on their podcast “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce” that, in addition to the family, they’re bringing Kylie’s doctor to the game in case she goes into labor with the couple’s third child during the match.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eagles' Kelce, Cox and Graham have ties to Andy Reid's final season with Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jason Kelce felt the pull of retirement after the Eagles slogged through a miserable 2020 season and a second Super Bowl any time soon seemed like a joke. The Christmas album crooner, honorary Mummer and All-Pro center — how many players have all those titles in their NFL.com bio? — considered walking away at the end of last season. His future was one of the more pressing offseason questions on tap, so Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni shipped the big guy two cases of beer to coax him to stay.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reflects on 2017 to now
Jeffrey Lurie sees similarities in team chemistry from 2017 to now. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves back in the Super Bowl five years removed from the franchises first Lombardi Trophy. For the players on that squad, and even the owner, the focus in on 2023.
Philadelphia Sports Nation
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhancing Your Philadelphia Sports Fan Experiencehttps://phlsportsnation.com
Comments / 0