ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
bvmsports.com

Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets

4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party by Jackie Quattro Eagles News Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets by Geoffrey Knox 2 minutes ago Follow @GQ_4_Eva Tweet Share x Pin Comment Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles…
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
sportszion.com

Philadelphia Eagles’ C Jason Kelce’s pregnant wife to make history bringing her OB-GYN to Super Bowl LVII

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles is set to play in Super Bowl LVII, but his wife, Kylie, may be completing an important task of her own that day: giving birth. Jason revealed to his brother on their podcast “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce” that, in addition to the family, they’re bringing Kylie’s doctor to the game in case she goes into labor with the couple’s third child during the match.
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision

Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
WFMZ-TV Online

Eagles' Kelce, Cox and Graham have ties to Andy Reid's final season with Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jason Kelce felt the pull of retirement after the Eagles slogged through a miserable 2020 season and a second Super Bowl any time soon seemed like a joke. The Christmas album crooner, honorary Mummer and All-Pro center — how many players have all those titles in their NFL.com bio? — considered walking away at the end of last season. His future was one of the more pressing offseason questions on tap, so Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni shipped the big guy two cases of beer to coax him to stay.
WFMZ-TV Online

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reflects on 2017 to now

Jeffrey Lurie sees similarities in team chemistry from 2017 to now. The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves back in the Super Bowl five years removed from the franchises first Lombardi Trophy. For the players on that squad, and even the owner, the focus in on 2023.
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Philadelphia Sports Nation

