ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
ktalnews.com
Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V
One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
KSLA
LSP reveals new details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Shreveport; family retains attorney
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officer involved in Friday night’s (Feb. 3) deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex has now been placed on administrative leave. On Monday, Feb. 6, Shreveport Police Department Chief Wayne Smith announced the officer involved in the fatal incident, identified as Alexander Tyler, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which Louisiana State Police is conducting.
Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer-involved shooting
Louisiana State Police (LSP) are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.
KTBS
BCPD officer credited with 3 arrests after shots fired
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The swift actions of a Bossier City police patrol officer while out on duty Monday are being credited with the eventual arrest of an adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours, Officer Jeremy Watson...
KSLA
15-year-old shot; police chase ends in Bossier
The city council meeting will kick off at 3 p.m. Dr. Thibeaux is a multidisciplinary professional, holding a degree in clinical laboratory science and public health. City council addresses fatal officer-involved shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The deadly shooting happened Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton...
YAHOO!
Man fatally shot in incident with Shreveport police identified by Caddo Coroner
A man fatally shot during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, Feb. 3, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, off North Hearne Avenue.
Shreveport Mayor’s statement about fatal shooting involving police officer
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux stated on Sunday afternoon that any event resulting in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter and the police officer, the decedent, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation.
houmatimes.com
Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
Shreveport man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020.
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested
On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
KSLA
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., an elderly woman was hit by a car while standing in the road on Airline Drive. According to Bossier City Police Department (BCPD), a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an unknown reason when she was hit by a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by a 73-year-old man.
KTBS
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
