ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 7

? lion
2d ago

wrong way drivers are a common occurrence here in GA..what are they teaching in these 2-sec driving schools here???..not much.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police investigating 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend

Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two injured in wrong-way crash on Arthur Langford Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured after a wrong-way crash on Arthur Langford Parkway early Sunday morning. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a crash on Arthur Langford Parkway near Lakewood Avenue around 2:46 a.m. Officials say both drivers were rushed to the hospital....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County

Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Updated: 15 hours ago. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head

A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive news regarding the tripledemic. 22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death. Updated: 7 hours ago. A 22-year-old pregnant woman has died...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

25-year-old man killed, 40-year-old woman injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville St. SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation

The family of activist Manuel Teran, who was shot and killed at the site of the controversial Atlanta police and fire training facility site, has called for a transparent investigation into the death of their son. The family held a press conference on Monday morning in Decatur at the same time construction crews – accompanied […] The post Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Officials say tripledemic threat eases nationwide

Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 5 hours ago. A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

ANF+ SPORTS TONIGHT: Feb. 6, 2023

Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 2 hours ago. A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers...
ATLANTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown

Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
CEDARTOWN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Construction underway at Atlanta’s planned public safety training center

Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 3 hours ago. A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy