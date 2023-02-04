ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC mailman caught delivering kilos of cocaine from his truck while on the clock: cops

By Jacob Geanous
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emwNY_0kcSdhDn00

A Brooklyn mailman was caught making special deliveries — kilos of cocaine — on the clock, authorities said.

Letter carrier Zarwardy Lewis, 35, was charged with drug distribution in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday after the US Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General said he delivered at least three packages of cocaine to addresses across Brooklyn in December.

The probe began after authorities searched a package originating from the Caribbean destined for Bedford-Stuyvesant and found that it contained about two kilograms of cocaine, Special Agent Kyle Knieste said in court papers

The package, which has a street value of about $60,000 according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime , was one of three parcels investigators tracked that came from the same sender, all with delivery addresses around Bed-Stuy, and Lewis delivered the other two packages while working his route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl7KN_0kcSdhDn00
Lewis was charged with drug distribution in Brooklyn Federal Court.
Facebook Zewardy Lewis

Every time Lewis dropped off one of the parcels, he received $500 electronic payments from a woman named Evangeline Nery, according to court papers.

Investigators began conducting surveillance on Lewis and witnessed him making another alleged cocaine drop from his mail truck at Atlantic Terminal mall in Fort Greene on Jan. 26, Knieste wrote.

There, investigators watched Nery, 45, of the Bronx, give Lewis an empty plastic bag before going into the mall, Knieste testified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0z7e_0kcSdhDn00
Lewis was released from jail on a $100,000 bond.
Facebook Zewardy Lewis

Moments later, Nery emerged from the shopping center and retrieved the bag from Lewis’ truck although this time the bag seemed to have a large brick-like object in it, according to court papers.

Investigators later found a kilogram of cocaine in the bag and searched Nery’s cellphone, where they found messages with pictures, postal receipts, and packages like the ones Lewis had been delivering, Knieste wrote.

Lewis was arrested and allegedly admitted to agents that he delivered the cocaine to Nery for $500 per package.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F96f2_0kcSdhDn00
Zarwardy, who was hired by USPS in 2013, allegedly received $500 for every cocaine delivery.
Morry Gash

Both Nery and Lewis have been charged with cocaine distribution in connection with the scheme.

Lewis, who had been hired by USPS in 2013, was released the day after his arrest on a $100,000 bond and Nery was released on a $50,000 bond, according to court records.

Lewis’s attorney, Matthew Galluzo, declined to comment on the case.

Nery could not be reached for comment.

Comments / 265

DeeAye VeeEyeDee
3d ago

Delivering international drugs while working as a United States postal employee: That’s an automatic Federal charge if I ever heard one and you know what they say about the Feds—they win 99% of their cases. This guy is done. At the same time it looks like he’s already cooperating with law enforcement, AKA “SNITCHING,” so he may get a reduced sentence. The next question then, is how long can he survive as a rat before the owners of those kilos come tracking him down. Moral of the story—It’s not worth it! If you have a federal government job put as much into your retirement plan as possible each paycheck and mind your business and do your job, you will live a good life, and retire relatively young with a nice pension and benefits. Why risk throwing it away???

Reply(11)
67
Born Again Afrikan
3d ago

dumb young kid made a stupid decision. should serve as a warning to other young folk. share this article if you got young people in your family.

Reply(7)
23
Disco inferno
4d ago

500 that's kind of cheap! I don't know, I heard people say kilos of powder is very cheap, in the Carribean , southamerica, and Dominican Republic. like a 1000$ a kilo

Reply(18)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC smoke shop workers threatened with hammer in violent robbery video

Two bandits threatened Brooklyn smoke shop workers with a hammer and punched one of them before snatching up hundreds of dollars in cash and CBD products, according to cops and video footage.  The pair entered the Hubble Bubble smoke shop on Avenue P near East 4th Street in Midwood just after 11 a.m. Feb. 2, cops said this week. Video released late Monday shows the pair speaking to a worker behind the counter, as one appears to point a small object he holdd in his hand, and then walks away. When the worker follows them, one of the suspects scrambles behind the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer dies days after Brooklyn shooting

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer died on Tuesday, days after he was shot in the head while off duty in Brooklyn, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the department, was critically injured Saturday during an attempted robbery. He spent days in the hospital fighting for his life. “Police Officer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Randy Jones charged with murder in fatal shooting of off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz

The Harlem man accused of fatally shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz was charged with murder on Tuesday hours after the cop was declared dead at the hospital, authorities said. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, allegedly shot the 26-year-old father of two in the head during a botched robbery in East New York on Saturday night after Fayaz and his brother-in-law arranged to purchase a Honda Pilot on Facebook Marketplace, police and sources said. The pair had $24,000 in cash on them at the time. Jones lured the pair down a dark alley and allegedly opened fire “almost immediately,” striking Fayaz once...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

31-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Tuesday morning. According to authorities, just before 9 a.m., a man was found not responsive with a gunshot wound to his chest at the intersection of Park Avenue and 167th Street. The...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Ex-NYC cop, boyfriend found dead in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – Police have reported that a retired female New York City police officer and her boyfriend where found shot dead from gunshot wounds at their Brooklyn home on Friday. According to police, the victims were identified as Petlyn Job, 49, a retired cop and Alex Delone, 52, identified as her boyfriend. The incident appears to be a murder-suicide. The couple were found dead in their bedroom inside their Beverly Road home in East Flatbush. Job was found with a gunshot wound to her jaw. Delone was shot once in the head. The NYPD has not yet publicly The post Ex-NYC cop, boyfriend found dead in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Lansing Daily

Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook

An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
185K+
Followers
78K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy