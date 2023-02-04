Read full article on original website
southsoundmag.com
A Round in the Sound
Whether you’re casually grabbing a drink or celebrating a special occasion, the South Sound has the just-right spot to spend a cozy evening. Though you might have your go-to already, consider expanding your horizons with this roundup of a few places worth adding to the rotation. Devil’s Reef.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
foodgressing.com
Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival 2023
If you love seafood, you won’t want to miss the 15th Annual Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival, March 17-19, 2023 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center in Washington. Produced by the City of Ocean Shores and presented by the Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, the festival celebrates...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens
WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
gotodestinations.com
Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023
Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
thurstontalk.com
Diarrhetic Shellfish Poison (DSP) Closure for Shellfish Harvesting
A marine biotoxin that causes diarrhetic shellfish poison (DSP) has been detected at unsafe levels in shellfish in Budd Inlet in Thurston County. As a result, the Washington State Department of Health and the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department have closed all of Budd Inlet to recreational shell fishing from inner Budd Inlet to Boston Harbor and the tip of Cooper Point. Shellfish sampled from Budd Inlet contained DSP biotoxin at levels of 19 micrograms per 100 grams, which is above the safety limit of 16 micrograms per 100 grams established by the Washington State Department of Health.
foodieflashpacker.com
12 Must-Try Romantic Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
Washington in the United States of America is home to the port city of Tacoma. Given that it offers the best weather for vacations and delights over the holidays, it is a lovely city. Tacoma also goes by the nickname “the City of Destiny” since the Northern Pacific Railroad chose...
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
KOMO News
Olympia parent claims elementary school student club promotes segregation
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A student club at an Olympia elementary school that supports BIPOC children has sparked backlash. One woman goes as far as calling it segregation, claiming it separates her son from his friends, even though he would want to join as an ally. “My son came home...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
foodsafetynews.com
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
Chemicals 'of concern' flowing into Puget Sound, affecting marine life, scientists say
SEATTLE — Are the medications and products we use in our daily lives affecting wildlife in the Puget Sound?. It's a question environmental toxicologists have been working to answer especially with endangered Southern Resident orcas in mind. King County officials identified what they are calling "chemicals of emerging concern"...
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
MyNorthwest.com
Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’
King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement — and Brandi Kruse could barely contain her excitement when the news broke on KIRO Newsradio. “I can’t believe this. I never thought I’d see the...
Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine
The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
Chronicle
Rochester Animal Rescue Seeks Homes for Cats, Dogs Saved From Squalid Conditions
Watching them snuggle up with their potential new families, it’s difficult to believe that the dogs and cats up for adoption at Petsense in Chehalis on Saturday were rescued from atrocious living situations as recently as last year. Thanks to the work of Red Rose Animal Rescue in Rochester,...
Starting Monday, the COVID vaccine mandate will be dropped in Seattle and King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — After nearly two years, King County and the City of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive Dow Constantine said the vaccine mandate will be dropped as a requirement, starting Monday. The decision was made after Public Health – Seattle and King County indicated that immunity has reached a high enough level to relax restrictions.
