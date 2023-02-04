Read full article on original website
Low-Mileage Corvette Z06 Convertible Being Sold Saturday At Barrett-Jackson
An American automobile with performance untouched by any supercar. Chevrolet is a major player in the game of popular sports cars around the globe which makes supercars shiver every time they show up to race. Over the years, the ‘Vette evolved from a first generation roadster or coupe with enough power to compete with European sports cars to a full-blown mid-engine race car, the Corvette has always been a fundamental part of American life. One particularly great example of this piece of American car culture is the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Big power numbers, great looks, and style unlike any other made this ‘Vette a true enthusiast vehicle. Of course, you won't have to take it from anyone else,you can just get behind the wheel as the Corvette is currently up for auction.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible First Look Review: The Do-It-All Corvette
There is a lot for drop-top fans to like about the Chevrolet Corvette lineup. The standard Stingray and Z06 have already spawned roofless variants, and now it's the turn of the hybrid E-Ray to do the same - a model that's been touted as being perfectly track-capable but more approachable than the Z06.
This 1934 Ford Coupe Punches With a 502 Cubic Inch V-8
Chances are, you’ve at some point been confronted by a hot rod on the racing track or local car show. Do you remember how it made you feel? Perhaps you fell in love with the rumbling sound of a V8 engine or maybe just the violent power it seemed to drive with. Either way it’s likely you’ve thought about how much fun it would be to own one someday. Well, today is that day.
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
fordauthority.com
1999 Ford Ranger Manual With Just 14K Miles Up For Auction
Now that the Ford Ranger has been reborn as a mid-size pickup, replaced in the compact segment by the Ford Maverick, we’re beginning to see extremely nice, low-mile, prior-gen models sell for reasonable money at auction. Most recently, that includes this 2003 Edge Plus with just 2k original miles, as well as this 2001 XLT Flareside with 4k miles. Now, yet another gem of a last-gen pickup has surfaced for sale – this amazing 1999 Ford Ranger with 14k original miles that’s up for grabs at Bring a Trailer.
MotorTrend Magazine
This '32 Ford Roadster Was the Hot Rod of the Month in October 1948
Bob McGee of Huntington Park, California, drives a roadster which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful examples of hot rod efforts to be seen. The bright red car shows the maximum body and upholstery work, result of much planning and many days labor. Bob, a student at the University...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: First Live Photos With New 22-Inch Wheels
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Denali Ultimate trim level is positioned as the range-topping trim for the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. For 2023, it features a new set of wheels, and now, we’ve captured the first live photos of the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate wearing these new and exclusive shoes.
gmauthority.com
Should GM Offer The Turbo 2.7L High-Output L3B Engine In The Full-Size SUVs?
Despite an industry-wide pivot to electric vehicles, internal-combustion engine technology continues to impress. That includes GM’s turbocharged 2.7L High-Output L3B four-cylinder gasoline engine, which can be found in a broad variety of applications, including the Chevy Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, Cadillac CT4, Chevy Colorado, and GMC Canyon. Notably, the turbo 2.7L I4 L3B is not offered in GM’s full-size SUVs – but maybe it should be.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 GMC Savana Production Will Start
Despite a revision for the 2003 model year, the GMC Savana has persisted relatively unchanged for almost 30 years. In keeping to that mantra, the 2024 GMC Savana will not feature any significant changes over the preceding model year, and now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Savana is expected to kick off.
5 Cars Owned By Brian Johnson That Proves He Has Great Taste
Brian Johnson, the lead singer for AC/DC, has an amazing car collection in his Florida garage. Here is a list of five of our favorite cars the rock star owns.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7L Turbo Engine Gets In-Depth Look: Video
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is available with several engine options, but don’t be fooled – the standard turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is more than up to the task when it comes to towing. Now, Chevrolet is showing off some of the features and capability of the Chevy Silverado’s turbocharged 2.7L engine with the following Chevy MyWay video.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Sales Leap 243 Percent During Q4 2022
Chevy Equinox sales increased in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, and Colombia during the fourth quarter of 2022. The compact crossover also recorded two deliveries in Mexico and 933 in Brazil. Chevrolet Equinox Sales - Q4 2022 - United States. In the United States, Chevrolet Equinox deliveries totaled...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe ATP Grows 4.5 Percent To Over $70,000 In Q4 2022
As the third model year of the fifth generation of the Bow Tie’s full-size SUV, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe currently boasts a starting MSRP of $56,095. However, most buyers have been willing to pay much more for the body-on-frame utility, with the average transaction price (ATP) of new Tahoes reaching just over $70,000 late last year.
gmauthority.com
Two NASCAR Chevy Teams Score Podium Finish At 2023 Clash: Video
While it was the No. 19 Toyota TRD Camry of Martin Truex Jr. in Victory Lane during the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum on February 5th, Truex was joined by two NASCAR Chevy drivers on the podium in Los Angeles. Kyle Busch put on a valiant charge from the back of the field to finish second in the No. 8 Chevy Camaro ZL1, and his Richard Childress Racing teammate, Austin Dillon, captured third place in the No. 3 Camaro.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Chile Sales Down Six Percent In December 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased six percent to 2,553 units in December 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Toyota. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data...
gmauthority.com
Vibrant Paint Colors On The Rise, Says GM Director Of Global Color, Material And Finish
Bright, eye-catching paint colors for vehicles are the wave of the future according to the Director of Global Color, Material, and Finish for GM, Jennifer Widrick, speaking to Chevy’s New Roads magazine. Solid colors may be getting lighter and brighter, while two-tone vehicles might also being seeing a renaissance,...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Onix Plus Continues To Be Brazil’s Most Fuel-Efficient Car
General Motors announced that the Chevy Onix Plus continues to be the most fuel-efficient car in Brazil, where once again the low fuel consumption of Chevrolet‘s successful subcompact vehicle has been recognized by local authorities. The Chevy Onix Plus led the ranking of the most efficient cars in Brazil...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Equinox EV Begins On The Road Testing
General Motors unveiled the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV last September, pulling the sheets on an all-new, fully electrified compact crossover model. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have captured the new Chevy Equinox EV out on public roads undergoing road testing. Essentially, road testing is part of the normal development procedure...
gmauthority.com
How The Cadillac Escala Concept Morphed Into The Celestiq: Exclusive
The Cadillac Escala concept that was unveiled at the August 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance represented the luxury marque at a critical fork in the road. The CT8 program that preceded it and which, to a certain extent, represented a production version of it, had frustratingly sat in clay model form in Cadillac’s Exterior Design Studio since 2014. First, the car was to be built in North America and China. Then China only, and then neither, as the global sedan market collapsed just as Cadillac was ready to compete with most of the world’s best.
Where did America’s convertible cars go?
(Our Auto Expert) – There is Nothing like driving a convertible, wind in your hair, elements in your face, and the feeling of being outside while driving. But convertibles are disappearing from the American Market. They’re becoming less popular, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t some really great convertibles available at dealer lots today. It […]
