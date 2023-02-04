After a three-year pause in Medicaid eligibility renewals, Missouri could see some 200,000 people lose their health coverage when eligibility checks resume in April. Due to the federal public health emergency declared in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, states have been barred from removing residents from Medicaid. But that pause is set to end in two months. In other news, some cannabis businesses in Missouri have signaled plans to begin selling marijuana for recreational use on Friday. As the state ushers in legal sales of marijuana to adults 21 and over, employment in the cannabis sector is taking off. Plus, officials in St. Louis are lobbying state lawmakers for money to boost international flights to their airport after Kansas City received funds for the same purpose. Read on for all your Friday business news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO