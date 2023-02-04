ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Is Alabama CB Terrion Arnold in for an All-American season next fall?

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry became a consistent playmaker last season, but does the Crimson Tide have another boundary defender that could have an All-American season next fall?. Terrion Arnold wants to be the next playmaking defensive back for the Tide. As a former five-star from Tallahassee, Fla., he converted to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires

After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban.  Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Ja’Corey Brooks looking to take next step in 2023

Alabama wide receiver, Ja’Corey Brooks has the chance to be the team’s go-to pass catcher for the 2023 season. The soon-to-be junior wideout posted a hype video to Twitter Tuesday and seems to be excited about the opportunity he has in front of him. Brooks arrived at Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

The Kevin Steele hire isn’t sexy, but an upgrade nonetheless

As consumers of Alabama football, we get hung up on names and styles. Nick Saban cares about one thing when he hires a coach: can this guy get the job done and be the right fit for our program?. He saw both aspects upon choosing to return Kevin Steele to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans

On Monday it was announced that Alabama planned on hiring former defensive coach Kevin Steele as their new defensive coordinator. And while some Crimson Tide fans seem to be worried about the new hire, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a message for Bama fans-relax. “The GOAT just signed the No. 1 recruiting class Read more... The post Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star TE Martavious Collins de-commits from Alabama

Martavious Collins announced his de-commitment from Alabama Monday via Twitter. Collins attends Rome High School in Georgia, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. His de-commitment leaves the Tide with four 2024 commits and without a tight end pledge. The 2024 recruiting cycle has just come to the forefront...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total

After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama LB commit Sterling Dixon reacts to hiring of Kevin Steele

Alabama football’s four-star linebacker commit, Sterling Dixon shared his reaction to Alabama hiring Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator with Touchdown Alabama. Dixon is one of the Crimson Tide’s two 2024 defensive commits. The Mobile product is familiar with Steele, and he feels this is a good hire for the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Florida point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of battle with Alabama

Florida is looking to avenge Saturday's five-point loss at Kentucky, though the slate doesn't get any easier for the Gators. UF travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a battle with the Crimson Tide, the SEC's lone undefeated team in conference play. Ahead of the contest, the Gators addressed the media – here's everything graduate transfer point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of UF's battle with 'Bama.
GAINESVILLE, FL
tdalabamamag.com

Tommy Rees has a pinned tweet that says “Run the [email protected] ball” that Alabama fans should love

He is not a sexy hire, name-wise, but Tommy Rees may be what Alabama needs as an offensive coordinator. Rees started to gain positive attention from Crimson Tide fans after they saw his pinned tweet on social media. Alabama football fans have been screaming one statement for two years: “Run the [email protected] ball.” They have said it so much that a clothing line has been created for it. Well, Rees’ offensive attack at Notre Dame was based on a power run game and transition to shots downfield.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Kevin Steele would be a good hire, but not the right hire for Alabama’s defense

He went against the grain for Alabama’s offensive coordinator, but will Nick Saban do the same for the defensive coordinator?. Kevin Steele has emerged as the top candidate to replace Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide via several reports. The 64-year-old is a wealth of experience as a defensive assistant and coordinator, running defenses at Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Auburn, and Miami.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Breaking: Alabama hires Kevin Steele as its defensive coordinator

Alabama has its new defensive coordinator. Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele to replace Pete Golding. ESPN’s Chris Low has confirmed the news as Steele returns to the University of Alabama to work under Saban. The 64-year-old served as the Crimson Tide’s defensive play-caller in 2007. He coached...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Their high school hoops careers were over. But then, this happened

That’s all it took for a blessing to arrive. It happened two nights ago in Alabaster, Alabama. It arrived just in time to make for a moment that two teenagers would take with them forever. The Evangel Christian Lightning and the Ezekiel Academy Knights are big rivals. The boys...
ALABASTER, AL
lincolnparishjournal.com

Autumn Moon experiences Miss Alabama competition

Cedar Creek alumna Autumn Moon recently competed in the Miss Alabama competition. Moon is currently a nursing student at the University of Alabama, where she is studying to become a CRNA after graduation. She describes herself as a “nerd” because of her investment in her academic success. “Something...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy