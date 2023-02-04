He is not a sexy hire, name-wise, but Tommy Rees may be what Alabama needs as an offensive coordinator. Rees started to gain positive attention from Crimson Tide fans after they saw his pinned tweet on social media. Alabama football fans have been screaming one statement for two years: “Run the [email protected] ball.” They have said it so much that a clothing line has been created for it. Well, Rees’ offensive attack at Notre Dame was based on a power run game and transition to shots downfield.

