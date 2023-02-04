Read full article on original website
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees Officially Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
New York officially inked a former Red Sox pitcher Tuesday
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Archives: Cris Collinsworth returns to Bengals, Cincinnati after signing with rival league
CINCINNATI — From 1981 to 1984, Cris Collinsworth caught 246 passes for 3,828 yards for the Cincinnati Bengals, scoring 20 touchdowns in the process. It was the fifth most receptions and receiving yards in the NFL in that time span. However, Collinsworth still sought greener pastures, signing a five-year,...
What to know about Brewers Spring Training
MILWAUKEE -- After housing a handful of Phoenix-area locals and rehabbing players all winter, American Family Fields of Phoenix is about to get much more crowded. The Brewers open Spring Training next week, marking the start of their bid to begin a new streak of postseason appearances after missing the cut in 2022 for the first time in five years. Among the topics we’ll cover are GM Matt Arnold’s first camp at the helm, manager Craig Counsell heading into a contract year, how organizational newcomers like Jesse Winker will fit and what impact will come from a crop of high-ceiling rookies led by Garrett Mitchell.
Padres Players Excited For Fernando Tatis, Elevated Expectations
There was one constant theme at Padres fan fest on Saturday that started and ended with the anticipated return of Fernando Tatis Jr. among his teammates and the thousands of fans that congregated at Petco Park. Joe Mugrove, Josh Hader & Jake Cronenworth talked Tatis, moving forward, the electric fan...
Latest news could easily mean the end for Bengals’ Pro Bowler
The Cincinnati Bengals had another deep playoff run in 2022, but there’s a dark cloud that hangs over it. About 24 hours before the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, running back Joe Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot her in what is being called a road rage incident. A warrant for misdemeanor aggravated menacing was filed but the case was dismissed last week.
Texas Rangers: Nathaniel Lowe may be the most underrated MLB player
When you think about baseball superstars, you probably don’t think about Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. However, after a breakout year in 2022, many fans believe he is the real deal. Nathaniel Lowe’s journey to MLB superstar with the Texas Rangers. Lowe, 27, was drafted by the...
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
SF Giants announce 37 non-roster invites to spring training
The SF Giants announced the 37 players not on the 40-man roster who will start the season at big-league spring training.
Bench Gushes Over Phillies Catcher Realmuto
Johnny Bench, a Hall of Fame catcher in his own right, has given a shining endorsement to Philadelphia Phillies' catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
A look at everyone who has been invited to spring training with the Chicago Cubs.
Berti, Marlins settle as Thompson, Rays go to arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Thompson went to arbitration with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, while Miami's Jon Berti reached a deal with the Marlins for $2,125,000 that avoided a hearing. Berti, an infielder and outfielder, gets a $2.1 million salary this year under an agreement reached...
FanSided
