Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
MLB

What to know about Brewers Spring Training

MILWAUKEE -- After housing a handful of Phoenix-area locals and rehabbing players all winter, American Family Fields of Phoenix is about to get much more crowded. The Brewers open Spring Training next week, marking the start of their bid to begin a new streak of postseason appearances after missing the cut in 2022 for the first time in five years. Among the topics we’ll cover are GM Matt Arnold’s first camp at the helm, manager Craig Counsell heading into a contract year, how organizational newcomers like Jesse Winker will fit and what impact will come from a crop of high-ceiling rookies led by Garrett Mitchell.
iheart.com

Padres Players Excited For Fernando Tatis, Elevated Expectations

There was one constant theme at Padres fan fest on Saturday that started and ended with the anticipated return of Fernando Tatis Jr. among his teammates and the thousands of fans that congregated at Petco Park. Joe Mugrove, Josh Hader & Jake Cronenworth talked Tatis, moving forward, the electric fan...
atozsports.com

Latest news could easily mean the end for Bengals’ Pro Bowler

The Cincinnati Bengals had another deep playoff run in 2022, but there’s a dark cloud that hangs over it. About 24 hours before the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, running back Joe Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot her in what is being called a road rage incident. A warrant for misdemeanor aggravated menacing was filed but the case was dismissed last week.
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Nathaniel Lowe may be the most underrated MLB player

When you think about baseball superstars, you probably don’t think about Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. However, after a breakout year in 2022, many fans believe he is the real deal. Nathaniel Lowe’s journey to MLB superstar with the Texas Rangers. Lowe, 27, was drafted by the...
FOX Sports

Berti, Marlins settle as Thompson, Rays go to arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Thompson went to arbitration with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, while Miami's Jon Berti reached a deal with the Marlins for $2,125,000 that avoided a hearing. Berti, an infielder and outfielder, gets a $2.1 million salary this year under an agreement reached...
FanSided

FanSided

