NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men who were shot to death in separate shootings Saturday. Michael Tenner, 44, was killed in a double shooting in the West Riverside area that also injured a woman. Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at around 3:24 a.m. Tenner and the female victim were taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where Tenner died.
NOPD searching for suspect in 2021 homicide
Police say the man seen in the photo shot Lashawn Kinney, 22. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kinney lying near an SUV. He later died at the hospital.
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
Three overnight shootings keep NOPD busy
New Orleans Police are investigating a trio of shootings from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The first occurred on the far side of New Orleans East on Saigon Street near the intersection with A Street around 7:03pm.
WDSU
Woman says stray bullets hit home; upset with NOPD response time
NEW ORLEANS — A woman in New Orleans East says she was awakened by stray bullets hitting her home on Curran Boulevard and Duke Court on Saturday. Shi Washington says it was an alarming situation Saturday morning, just after midnight, as she woke to shattered glass in her home.
NOLA.com
Man killed, woman injured in overnight shooting, NOPD says
A man was fatally shot and a woman was injured in an overnight homicide Saturday on Tchoupitoulas Street in the West Riverside area, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man and woman were in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at 3:26 a.m. when the man, 44, went...
Report: Woman arrested for firing a shot at Popeyes worker following an argument
NEW ORLEANS — A woman has been arrested after allegedly firing a shot at a Popeyes worker following an argument. The shooting happened Thursday at the Popeyes in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue. As The Times-Picayune reports, Jean Netter, 50, was arrested Friday in connection with that...
Man shot several times in Seventh Ward
A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Male found shot inside vehicle dies at hospital, NOPD says
New Orleans police officers responding to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Clover Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Police later said the male was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the...
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Chalmette on Sunday, deputies report
The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Chalmette on Sunday. According to deputies, Frankie Morello, 22, is accused of shooting and killing someone in his home at the 400 block of East Solidelle Street. Deputies reported that when they arrived at the house, they...
Early morning homicide in the Irish Channel
NOPD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured. The gunfire was reported before 3:30 this morning near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Second Streets in the Irish Channel neighborhood.
NOPD: Woman fires shot into New Orleans East home, strikes and hospitalizes victim
A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Michoud area.
Home surveillance cameras capture Gentilly property theft and suspect
just after 6:50 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5), a home surveillance camera captured an individual in the 2500 block of Verbena Street.
WDSU
New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money
A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
an17.com
Slidell Police arrest multiple suspects on weapons charges on parade route Sunday
SIidell Police Officers were hard at work Sunday afternoon!. While working the Krewe of Antheia Parade, Officer Tricoche received a complaint of a male brandishing a firearm in his waistband near the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue. After being provided a description of the subject by the complainant, Officer Tricoche quickly located the subject on Front Street. Officer Tricoche and Officer Williams further investigated the incident, which subsequently led to the arrest of the male subject and the removal of a firearm from the parade route.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of Popeye's worker, police say
A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Popeye's worker after an argument Thursday at the St. Charles Avenue restaurant, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Jean Netter, 50, was jailed Friday on counts of aggravated battery and possession of...
NOPD locates, arrests suspect in deadly Fillmore area shooting
Officers responded to the 4500 block of Perlita Street where they found a man, 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Central City retaliation killing Thursday, documents say
A man was arrested Thursday and accused of fatally shooting another man in Central City in December, according to documents police filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Kentrell Williams, 40, was booked on one count of second-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Corey Carter on Dec. 22, the...
WWL-TV
Carjacking victim who spent 70 days in ICU reacts to news that case against suspect was dismissed
NEW ORLEANS — Scott Toups, the man who was shot, carjacked, and nearly lost his life last July, is still hopeful the 17-year-old suspect in his case will be tried as an adult. Seven months after Toups was shot and carjacked while dropping off Mardi Gras bead donations Uptown,...
NOPD: Woman fires shot through restaurant window, strikes fast food employee
A woman is wanted after the New Orleans Police Department says she opened fire on a fast food employee on Thursday evening.
