ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 400

CPTRB
2d ago

let them fish heads come they will be sent back faster than they came and im nit talking about our corrupted woke miltary officials worried about their pronouns and what bathroom to use

Reply(16)
59
Big Daddy
2d ago

why won't biden have this balloon blown apart? Is he that scared of his Chinese buddies? I can't believe we allow this crap in our air space!

Reply(8)
28
Larry Cook Sr.
1d ago

I never thought i would say this, or even think something like this, but i swear, i believe Joe Biden has sold us out to them. He has put our military at the back of the line, he gave 70 billion bucks worth of our finest ground war guns/equipment to the Taliban i Afghanistan, we've learned from his son Hunters laptop that, he and his family are compromised by taking billions of dollars from China for personal gain. I don't know, i just think he has gotten envolved so deep, that he can't turn it around, and President Chi knows this, and he knows he'll never have this opportunity again!

Reply(1)
21
Related
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
HOUSTON, TX
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Fox News

957K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy