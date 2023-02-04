let them fish heads come they will be sent back faster than they came and im nit talking about our corrupted woke miltary officials worried about their pronouns and what bathroom to use
why won't biden have this balloon blown apart? Is he that scared of his Chinese buddies? I can't believe we allow this crap in our air space!
I never thought i would say this, or even think something like this, but i swear, i believe Joe Biden has sold us out to them. He has put our military at the back of the line, he gave 70 billion bucks worth of our finest ground war guns/equipment to the Taliban i Afghanistan, we've learned from his son Hunters laptop that, he and his family are compromised by taking billions of dollars from China for personal gain. I don't know, i just think he has gotten envolved so deep, that he can't turn it around, and President Chi knows this, and he knows he'll never have this opportunity again!
Related
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
Pentagon says another Chinese spy balloon is traveling over Latin America
Dozens of Chinese military planes, vessels detected in Taiwan waters and airspace
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Hear what retired fighter pilot thinks about shooting down Chinese spy balloon
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each
Fmr Sec of State Mike Pompeo issues a frightening warning, says CCP has invaded ‘every major’ US university
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
Hear what Biden said after suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 400