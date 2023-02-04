ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Coast Guard releases video of Russian ships in Hawaii waters

The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that it has been tracking what it believes is a Russian intelligence-gathering ship over “recent weeks ” off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands and released video of the ship refueling at sea with another Russian vessel. The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that...
HAWAII STATE
Gizmodo

White Rhino Shot to Death in Florida One Day After Arriving at Safari Park

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission completed a report on its investigation into the killing of a white rhino at Wild Florida, a drive-through safari park in Kenansville, Florida. Investigators found that the animal was shot to death after it escaped its enclosure, just a day after its arrival at the park last September.
KENANSVILLE, NC
CBS San Francisco

Mountain lion attack 'very, very vicious;' Mother's bravery saves 5-year-old

REDWOOD CITY --  A 5-year-old boy, who raced ahead of his mother and grandfather on a rural trail, was back at home Wednesday morning recovering from wounds suffered in a "vicious" mountain lion attack in San Mateo County.Capt. Patrick Foy from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) didn't mince words when it came to the violence of the attack in the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Rd. near the family's farm in Half Moon Bay at around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday."The attack was very, very vicious in nature," he told the San Francisco Chronicle.The mountain lion took the boy to...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Massive turtle approaches oblivious family swimming in Hawaii shallows

The moment a massive turtle swam up to a family playing in the ocean was caught on camera.This clip shows the creature approaching the totally oblivious group in Hawaii, at times just inches away from the children.Blogger Indy Clinton shared the clip to her TikTok account.“POV when you’re swimming and something goes past your leg and you think it’s seaweed. It’s not,” she said.Ms Clinton told The Independent that she filmed the encounter from her balcony.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Adam Scott says Boys Meet World co-star shunned his hug on setMoment huge wave wipes out spectators at surf contest in HawaiiRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG says
HAWAII STATE
Fox News

Fox News

