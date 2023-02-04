Read full article on original website
Related
Guest opinion: You deserve more of your overtime pay
As we prepare for the 2023 Alabama Legislative Session, I and my Democratic colleagues will be presenting several pro-growth economic bills designed to help hard-working Alabamians prosper and keep more money in their pockets. Our comprehensive economic plan includes ending regressive taxes, ensuring that businesses have the infrastructure and resources they need, and that we create a worker and business-friendly environment that will nurture entrepreneurship and attract high paying jobs to Alabama.
‘Hangin’ in there like a hair in a biscuit’: ‘Alabamian’ could become a certified dialect
"I'm finer than a frog hair split four ways," "bless your heart," or "I'm hangin' on like a hair in a biscuit!" are just a few of the...well...odd phrases you'll hear across the south, even if you're not exactly sure what someone is talking about.
Yellowhammer News
Orr: Push for Medicaid expansion is ‘crazy’
Hospital margins in Alabama have dropped 79 percent since the start of the pandemic, according to a study by Kaufman Hall, a national healthcare and higher education consulting firm. As a result, some hospital leaders are calling on the Alabama Legislature to pass some kind of Medicaid expansion. “When I...
orangeandbluepress.com
Seniors Can Now Apply, Claim Farmers Market Vouchers in Alabama
Seniors can now apply and claim their vouchers from Alabama Farmers Market Authority to help low-income seniors. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit is about to expire this month and there is no clear indication if there will be a bill that will extend the program. However, there are other programs that Americans can utilize to purchase nutritious food.
wtvy.com
Teacher apprenticeship program coming to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama will soon have a teacher apprenticeship program available, thanks to an executive order signed by Governor Kay Ivey. It will allow more people to teach students in the classroom while getting their certification. The governor’s office says the apprenticeship pilot program will provide yet another...
birminghamtimes.com
$12.1 Billion, 107,600 jobs: UAB Economic Impact Rises Dramatically in New Report
A new report shows the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s annual economic impact in Alabama grew from $4.6 billion in 2008 and $7.15 billion in 2016 to $12.1 billion in 2022 — a 41 percent increase since 2016 and a 163 percent increase since 2008. In 2022, UAB...
aldailynews.com
Bill would prohibit mandatory microchipping of employees
A bill pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature’s upcoming session would prohibit employers from implanting microchips or other markers in employees. House Bill 4, sponsored by Rep. Prince Chestnut, D-Selma, also says microchips couldn’t be required by insurance providers or bail bondsmen. The bill is co-sponsored by House Majority...
Report: Alabama's fine and forfeiture income is below national average
(The Center Square) — A study from the Reason Foundation found that Alabama's income from fines and forfeitures is below the national average. The study by the think tank, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances, found that Alabamians paid $14.28 per capita as local governments collected $71.75 million in fines and forfeitures in 2020. Nationally, governments collected $9 billion in fines and forfeitures, with 20 states collecting $1 million or more. ...
OnlyInYourState
This Alabama Psychiatric Hospital Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There are all kinds of abandoned places in Alabama. Unfortunately, several of them have been abandoned for so long that they’re in the process of being reclaimed by nature. One of these places is the Jemison Center. To learn about the Jemison Center in Alabama, take a look below.
wdhn.com
Sheriff grants announced for all 67 Alabama counties
ALABAMA (WDHN) — Governor Kay Ivey has announced the start of grants for all Alabama sheriff’s to make up for the loss of pistol permit fees. The number of funds given to each county will be based on money that county sheriff departments collected on permit fees in 2022.
Many Alabama Residents Have Millions In Unclaimed Assets
Yes, I have heard it before but never tested the theory. This time, I typed my first and last name into the website and it was right on the screen in front of me. I had money, yes money, that was "unclaimed" and waiting for me. All I had to...
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
ABC 33/40 News
Surgeon donates land for foster care community
The Alabama Department of Human Resources reports approximately 6,000 children are in the state's foster care system. A Tuscaloosa surgeon said he's working with Alabama's DHR to put some of those children into a loving home. Dr. Johnny Waits is fulfilling a vision years in the making. He's helping build...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
Alabama labeled ‘high priority to achieve basic equality’ in Human Rights Campaign report on LGBTQ+ people
Alabama is one of the toughest states to live in for LGBTQ+ people and their families, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign.
Coyote Breeding Season in Alabama has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
If you haven’t seen any coyotes, you’ve probably heard them. They are considered the most vocal North American mammal and can be found in every county in Alabama. Their yips, whines, and howls sound similar to a domesticated dog. But make no mistake — coyotes are wild animals.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0