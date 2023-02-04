ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

theburn.com

Loudoun County’s newest Five Guys opens for business

Loudoun County’s latest Five Guys restaurant has officially opened its doors. The new store off Loudoun County Parkway near One Loudoun began welcoming customers for lunch today. The restaurant brand — famous for its burgers, fries and milkshakes — has opened in the Flagship Commons retail center. That’s right...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday

Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
INWOOD, WV
theriver953.com

Bowman Library hosts indoor plant clinic

Handley Regional Library System and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners are hosting an Indoor Plant Clinic at Bowman Library in Stephens City today from 11 am to 2 pm. They will help teach you how to take care of the plants you already have and send you home with...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
theburn.com

Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn

The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
ASHBURN, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop

There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
VIRGINIA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

31 Best Things to Do in Winchester, Virginia

This small city in the north of the state is the favorite weekend escape of many people in Washington DC for good reason!. From great food to historic finds, craft breweries to rolling vineyards, and outdoor pursuits to unique museums, Winchester is the perfect place to unwind. The most popular...
WINCHESTER, VA
NorthcentralPA.com

Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years

A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
theriver953.com

News Maker Cindy Avvenire on a zoom on foster parenting

Foster parents are needed in the Clarke and Frederick Counties and City of Winchester. We spoke to the Program Manager of Clarke, Fredrick, Winchester (CFW) Foster Families Cindy Avvenir in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. She also tells us how...
WINCHESTER, VA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
blueridgeleader.com

Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School

You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
LEESBURG, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Robbery at Tobacco Hut on Wayne Ave

On February 3rd at 2:12 am, two suspects broke the front door glass of The Tobacco Hut and entered the business. The suspects then shattered a display case and stole several vape devices before fleeing the store. One of the suspects cut themselves on the shattered display case resulting in an injury.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Crash closes portion of US 30 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash closed a portion of US 30 in Franklin County on Monday afternoon. According to PennDOT, US 30 is closed in both directions between Mercersburg Road and Pioneer Drive. PennDOT reported the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The area was cleared late...

