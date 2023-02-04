Read full article on original website
theburn.com
Loudoun County’s newest Five Guys opens for business
Loudoun County’s latest Five Guys restaurant has officially opened its doors. The new store off Loudoun County Parkway near One Loudoun began welcoming customers for lunch today. The restaurant brand — famous for its burgers, fries and milkshakes — has opened in the Flagship Commons retail center. That’s right...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday
Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
theriver953.com
Bowman Library hosts indoor plant clinic
Handley Regional Library System and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners are hosting an Indoor Plant Clinic at Bowman Library in Stephens City today from 11 am to 2 pm. They will help teach you how to take care of the plants you already have and send you home with...
What Lies Beneath This Little House? An Explorable Secret Cave!
Could you even imagine opening up your basement door and instead of walking down creaky stairs to a damp space with a loud furnace and questionable stuff growing on the stone walls, you were greeted instead by a ginormous secret cave?. It sounds unreal, but we assure you that it...
theburn.com
Ted’s Bulletin opens this coming week in Ashburn
The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant has been under construction for months in Ashburn’s One Loudoun center. Now the regional restaurant brand has announced the new location’s opening date. The Ted’s Bulletin at One Loudoun will officially open this coming Wednesday, February 8. It will be one of...
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
allamericanatlas.com
31 Best Things to Do in Winchester, Virginia
This small city in the north of the state is the favorite weekend escape of many people in Washington DC for good reason!. From great food to historic finds, craft breweries to rolling vineyards, and outdoor pursuits to unique museums, Winchester is the perfect place to unwind. The most popular...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
theriver953.com
News Maker Cindy Avvenire on a zoom on foster parenting
Foster parents are needed in the Clarke and Frederick Counties and City of Winchester. We spoke to the Program Manager of Clarke, Fredrick, Winchester (CFW) Foster Families Cindy Avvenir in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. She also tells us how...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: The OTHER Leesburg High School
You may not remember the name Chuck Thornton – despite the historic line of time for those in the family in this region – but I was fortunate enough to serve under his management during my early tenure as news director at Wage Radio in Leesburg – beginning more than a quarter century ago at the time of this writing.
Robbery at Tobacco Hut on Wayne Ave
On February 3rd at 2:12 am, two suspects broke the front door glass of The Tobacco Hut and entered the business. The suspects then shattered a display case and stole several vape devices before fleeing the store. One of the suspects cut themselves on the shattered display case resulting in an injury.
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
Sheriff: Accidental shooting injures two people in Frederick County
A man and woman had to be taken to a shock trauma center after being shot accidentally in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Serial Teenage Ride-Share Armed Robber In Prince William County Caught By Police K9
The third time wasn't the charm for a Prince William County teenager who is in custody following a recent rash of private ride robberies in Manassas.A 17-year-old Manassas resident is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robberies in the region that were specifically targeting ride-s…
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
abc27.com
Crash closes portion of US 30 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash closed a portion of US 30 in Franklin County on Monday afternoon. According to PennDOT, US 30 is closed in both directions between Mercersburg Road and Pioneer Drive. PennDOT reported the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The area was cleared late...
