Nebraska State

Mikey
3d ago

conservative socialism ....government takespublic tax payer dollars and gives public taxpayers dollars for private enterprise that goverment favors...at a disadvantage to all other competative business... oh the hypocrasy of conservative domestic terrorrist christian nationalist right wing....comrade pillan is looking good in russia and china!!!!!!!

9
dtanderson
3d ago

No tax money should support private schools, church or otherwise. Public schools foster unity ,not separatism or elitism like private schools.

8
craig noe
4d ago

So private schools would have to take kids the normally would not. That may destroy the athletic strategy of staying just under the next class level. May have some blowback on that. If they take any money from the state they should have to take any student that wants to go there. Enjoy!

8
North Platte Post

Gov. Pillen declares Feb. 'Nebraska Mentoring Month'

Governor Jim Pillen was joined by Coach Tom Osborne, state lawmakers, and representatives from mentoring programs across the state to declare February "Nebraska Mentoring Month" and unveil a new major mentoring initiative. Governor Pillen announced he has included an annual $5 million competitive grant program within his budget to encourage and facilitate mentorships within Nebraska schools. Program and application guidelines will be developed following funding approval. The intent, however, will be to provide grants to programs in Nebraska with established histories.
NEBRASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Nebraska Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Allergy season is no one’s favorite time of year. Nearly 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. So, when pollen levels are at their highest, many people will be sneezy and sniffly. For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, this can be a difficult time of the year. If you, your friend, or a family member suffers from seasonal allergies, you may wonder what you can do to reduce symptoms. Nebraska is a state with large patches of open plains, which unfortunately makes allergens worse.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska State Patrol hiring troopers

Applications are open to join the Nebraska State Patrol! With excellent salary, full benefits package, and unlimited career paths, the time has never been better to become a Nebraska State Trooper. Troopers patrol Nebraska’s roadways, investigate criminal activity, fly drones, handle K9s, negotiate in crisis situations, operate on the SWAT...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Chronicle: Nebraska's health care crisis

OMAHA, Neb. — This week we're talking about Nebraska's looming health care crisis — from a shortage of workers, to a potential cash shortfall that could cause some facilities to close. Rob McCartney is joined by four guests:. Jed Hansen — Executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Six students receive Business Hall of Fame scholarships

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber has awarded six college students with scholarships named for past Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees. In order to be receive a scholarship, students must be either a sophomore or junior in a business-related field, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate leadership in extracurricular activities.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Genetic information could soon be protected from Nebraska police, employers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Websites like Ancestry, 23andMe and MyHeritage collect genetic data through their services. Currently, there are few restrictions on how those companies collect, analyze, store, share and sell that information, according to State Sen. Eliot Bostar. Legislative Bill 308, which was introduced by Bostar, is aimed...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation

LINCOLN — Is it “constitutional overreach” to have special investigators assigned by the State Legislature look into problems, even deaths and injuries, involving state agencies? A long-running dispute over whether there’s a separation of powers problem with state “inspector general” offices was renewed Friday during a legislative hearing. It came during a public hearing on […] The post Dispute over inspector general powers appears headed for legal interpretation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
