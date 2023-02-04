Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
The North Face Releases Limited-Edition Nuptse Bears
After releasing mini Nuptse Jacket keychains last October as Japan exclusives, The North Face has now launched limited-edition Nutpse Bears based on the mascot teddy bear “Hermes,” taken on expeditions by legendary US climber Mark Twight in the ’80s. The teddy bear stands 11 inches tall and...
Feng Chen Wang knows more than most about connecting east with west, old with new. Having grown up in a rural village in the southern Fujian province of China, she is now based between Shanghai and London, and sees herself as an ambassador for Chinese craftsmanship. “I am the best bridge-builder,” the designer said, speaking at a preview before her presentation at the Hôtel d’Evreux, a diamond’s throw from Paris’s luxury mecca of Place Vendôme. “It’s about connecting culture and community, and generations as well.”
hypebeast.com
Palace Releases a Collaborative Rimowa Suitcase and Skate Deck
After revealing their Spring 2023 collection in January and dropping their first batch of pieces from the collection shortly thereafter, Palace is back with the second release from the new season — and it’s led by a never-before-seen Rimowa collaboration. The collaboration’s centerpiece is a fresh take on Rimowa’s famous Original Cabin suitcase, complete with airbrush-inspired graphics that showcase a figure walking through the desert towards a gigantic, metallic Tri-Ferg logo and a sand sculpture of a woman under a multi-colored moon. The suitcase will also be accompanied with a co-branded skate deck and sticker pack (both of which are sold separately).
hypebeast.com
Step into the World of Dora the Explorer With MSCHF's Big Red Boots
For MSCHF‘s latest drop, the unruly American art collective brings the cartoon world to life with a pair of Big Red Boots. Taking inspiration from the footwear of Dora the Explorer’s best friend Boots, the cartoonish footwear features a simple, purposefully detail-less design. The only branding accents can be found on the grooved bottoms displaying subtle MSCHF text.
Hypebae
ROTATE Celebrates Rebellion and '80s Glam in FW23 Collection
Copenhagen Fashion Week was coming close to an end as guests headed to the Bella Arena, where ROTATE has been showing their runway shows for multiple seasons now. As expected, we were invited into an enormous space, where the Scandinavian brand’s logo was lit up, followed by a large LED screen serving as the backdrop for the runway.
5 Black fashion designers who are shaping the industry
Black History Month is a time to honor leaders and activists who overcame struggles to create a better future for all Americans. The fashion industry was slow to recognize the talent of African Americans, even that of the iconic Andre Leon Talley, who once shared with Al Sharpton during an MSNBC interview, “Blackness is always a threat. There is systemic racism in every walk of life.”
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Goes Business-Chic in Patchwork Trousers With Cropped Button-Down & Webbed Sandals for ‘Fear’ Premiere
Savannah James gave a menswear-inspired ensemble a chic upgrade for her latest appearance. Over the weekend, the matriarch of the LeBron James empire attended the premiere of “Fear” movie. The horror film will officially hit theatres on Jan. 27 and stars Joseph Sikora, Terrence J, T.I. and King Bach. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsey, James wore a white button-down crop top by Maison Margiela. The lightweight separate had billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and a high-low hemline. The media personality teamed the top with patchwork trousers by Doublet. The bottoms included pleats near the waistline and belt...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Penny 2 Arrives in Classic "Black Patent"
Is bringing back the Air Penny 2 with full speed. Recently, the silhouette has been unveiled in a selection of new colorways and collaborations for the Penny Hardaway signature shoe. Arriving in an almost all-black, sleek iteration, the “Black Patent” sees the classic signature model dressed in black, white and...
Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris. While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora. For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie. Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the...
hypebeast.com
Human Made Launches Season 25 Valentine's Day Capsule
Human Made has officially released its Season 25 Valentine’s Day capsule collection featuring collaborations with VERDY‘s label Girls Don’t Cry and Japanese chocolatier Koji Tsuchiya’s shop and cafe Musée Du Chocolat Théobroma. For pieces from Girls Don’t Cry, a project created by VERDY as...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Menswear-Inspired Moment in Slouchy Suit and Sparkling Pumps at ‘Wolf Pack’ Photocall
Sarah Michelle Gellar attended the photocall for Paramount+’s “Wolf Pack” series at the Paramount Offices today in Milan. Dapperly dressed, Gellar wore a menswear-inspired look that included pointed toe pumps. Sharply suited, Gellar’s look consisted of a two-piece set that included an oversized boxy blazer in white that was accompanied by matching pleated slouchy trousers that had a billowing, free-flowing quality. Finishing off her outfit, Gellar slicked back her blond locks and sported silver rings that matched her geometric dangling earrings fastened with duo chrome gemstones. Further punctuating the chic suit styling, Gellar wore a bold red lip that tied the...
hypebeast.com
Nike to Debut Retro-Inspired Gamma Force in "Game Royal" Colorway
Has just unveiled an all-new silhouette to its footwear mainline: the Gamma Force. The style takes inspiration from the Swooshes’ 1980s basketball designs, and this new offering is complemented with a white, “Game Royal Blue,” “Summit White,” and “Sail” color scheme. Constructed with...
hypebeast.com
PLEASURES' Latest Collaboration Celebrates Blur's Indisputable Legacy
Ahead of Blur‘s highly anticipated live return with two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium this summer, PLEASURES has come together with the iconic band for a limited-edition collection. Inspired by Blur’s self-titled album, the special range celebrates the indisputable legacy as one of the most culturally influential British bands of all time.
hypebeast.com
VØID's Nike Air Force 1 'Chainsaw Man' Concept Features an Actual Chainsaw
After putting together a Pokémon Magikarp concept that actually swims, sneaker customizer VØID recently shared a new custom centered around the popular Chainsaw Man manga/anime series. Once again working on the. Air Force 1, the custom draws from the look and power of titular protagonist Denji in his...
hypebeast.com
FFFPOSTALSERVICE's SS23 "Covenant" Collection Continues Its Vision
After sharing the “Departure Into The Void” with its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, FFFPOSTALSERVICE has now returned with its Spring/Summer 2023 range. Titled “Covenant,” the expansive narrative-themed collection was recently unveiled during a Paris Fashion Week showroom/temporary store. FFFPOSTALSERVICE’s SS23 “Convenant” collection depicts the FFFPS Postman traversing...
hypebeast.com
Laundry Day's Latest Object Celebrates the Beauty of Ubiquity
Design label Laundry Day has teamed up with Alvaro Ucha Rodriguez to create a home object inspired by the ubiquitous ashtrays found on bistro tables across Europe. The initial design for the object came from Laundry Day’s founder Vic Ashley. During lockdown – a time when there wasn’t much to do – Ashley would take long walks through public parks, and as a result, began to pay attention to things that would’ve previously gone unnoticed.
hypebeast.com
RHUDE FW23 Is a Visual Representation of What Fuelled Rhuigi Villaseñor's Fire
Rhuigi Villaseñor revisits fond childhood memories in a gas station, dreaming of a lavish lifestyle that is now a reality for his Fall/Winter 2023 RHUDE collection. Following a high with his Bally debut las September, the designer returns to Los Angeles to bring his West Coast swagger back to his own label. As guests entered the runway venue, they were greeted by a RHUDE-branded Lamborghini which set the tone for the collection and the collaboration that was about to be unveiled in front of their eyes.
Madelyn Cline Does Power Suiting for Tag Heuer’s Westfield Century City Opening
Madelyn Cline arrived at Westfield Century City boutique in Los Angeles on Thursday, giving her spin on power dressing. Cline arrived at the mall to help Tag Heuer celebrate the grand opening of its Westfield Century boutique. In honor of the event, Cline wore a gray double-breasted suit by Stella McCartney. Underneath the blazer, she wore gold chains. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, and a Tag Heuer Carrera watch adorned in a diamond-paved, rose gold and steel design. The 29-mm timepiece is set with more than 700 diamonds for a total of 3.9 carats and complete with a...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low "Wear and Tear" Offers a Worn Aesthetic
Building on its growing focus on vintage designs, is now set to release the Nike Dunk Low “Wear and Tear.” The upcoming offering sees the popular silhouette reimagined with a striking worn aesthetic. The Nike Dunk Low “Wear and Tear” features full leather uppers with white bases accented...
hypebeast.com
Always Do What You Should Do Is Skate-Ready With Its Latest Collection
London-based skate brand, Always Do What You Should Do, has just dropped a brand new collection, and it sees reworked versions of its classic logo tracksuits as well as new lightweight outerwear pieces. The rising brand has been one of the most exciting labels in the UK for some time...
