Shoppers and gym goers were surprised by a vehicle fire in a parking lot on Highway 41 Saturday. According to Bartow Fire and Emergency Services reports, the fire occurred at approximately 9:34 p.m. near Planet Fitness and Ingles. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 839 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE, Cartersville to report of a vehicle on fire. The caller advised that there was a vehicle fully involved in the parking lot, and it appeared that no one was in the car. BCFES crews arrived on scene with the City of Cartersville Fire Department. Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and a BCFES Fire Investigator were called to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

BARTOW COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO