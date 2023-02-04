Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, February 6th
Carol Bailey, age 56 of Centre – FTA or previous charges of UPCSx2), UPODP (x4), UPOM 2nd, and UDOCS and a Bond Revocation/UPOCS. Jydon Cameron, 22 of Harvest, AL – FTA/Driving while Suspended. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty...
Painting Classes Offered by Oxford Library
Oxford, AL – On Monday the 6th and Tuesday the 7th the Oxford Library is offering two point classes. Monday: Painting with Zy at 12:00 pm. Please register on the website to join this event.
Calhoun County Republican Party Announces Elected Officers and Committee Members
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Republican Party recently held elections for officers and committee members. The following individuals were elected to serve.
New Vice Provost Selected for Jacksonville State University
Jacksonville, AL – The JSU Media department released that Dr. Staci Stone, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities since 2018, has been named vice provost of the university, effective Feb. 1. In her new role, she will oversee Online@JSU, Faculty Commons, Institutional Research and Effectiveness, International House and Programs, Dual Enrollment, and Sponsored Programs. Dr. Tim Lindblom, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics, will serve as interim dean of Arts and Humanities.
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
coosavalleynews.com
Lowrey Becomes First Female President of Rome Home Builders Association
Home builder Ivy Lowrey, licensed REALTOR at Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc., was recently named the president of the Rome Home Builders Association (RHBA). As such, she became the association’s first-ever female board president. Formed in 1956, the RHBA is a membership-based organization of professionals dedicated to promoting, educating and advocating the advancement of the residential construction industry.
weisradio.com
Fatal Mobile Home Fire in Cherokee County Claims Life of Centre Man / UPDATED
A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County claimed a life on Friday night. That fire was just south of Centre, with units from Centre, Spring Creek and Ellisville responding around midnight. Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 5:00 Saturday morning. The matter is being investigated by...
tourcounsel.com
Gadsden Mall | Shopping mall in Gadsden, Alabama
The Gadsden Mall is a regional 502,591-square-foot (46,692.2 m2) shopping mall on U.S. Route 411 (Rainbow Drive) in Gadsden, Alabama. Located at the interchange of Interstate 759 and U.S. Route 411, it is in the southern section of the city. It is anchored by Belk. The site of the mall...
MaxPreps
High school football: Rush Propst lands associate head coaching job at 1A school in Alabama
Rush Propst is back coaching high school football, this time as the associate head coach at 1A Coosa Christian (Gadsden, Ala.). He joins Mark O'Bryant, who led Conquerors to a 10-5 record, a state semifinal berth and was named the 1A coach of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Hitching Post owner ‘more sad’ for Mentone residents than himself over fire that destroyed Alabama landmark
The owner of The Hitching Post said he was “more sad” for the north Alabama town’s residents than himself when a fire engulfed the iconic DeKalb County business Thursday and destroyed what is believed to be the town’s oldest shop. “My main thing is that it...
wbhfradio.org
Bartow Fire and Emergency Services Respond Several Vehicle Fires
Shoppers and gym goers were surprised by a vehicle fire in a parking lot on Highway 41 Saturday. According to Bartow Fire and Emergency Services reports, the fire occurred at approximately 9:34 p.m. near Planet Fitness and Ingles. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 839 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE, Cartersville to report of a vehicle on fire. The caller advised that there was a vehicle fully involved in the parking lot, and it appeared that no one was in the car. BCFES crews arrived on scene with the City of Cartersville Fire Department. Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and a BCFES Fire Investigator were called to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Creature Feature at the Anniston Museums and Gardens
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, February 11th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host their Creature Feature. Did you know that the Anniston Museums and Gardens is home to a variety of live reptiles, mammals, and birds? Make plans to join them in the exhibit halls on the second Saturday of each month between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to meet and learn about one of the animal ambassadors. You never know who will be featured!
WPMI
Earthquake reported near Alabama-Georgia line
TRION, Ga. (WPMI) — An earthquake was reported Monday morning 8 km NNE of Trion, Georgia. The quake was detected at 34.615N 85.290W before 10 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.05 md.
25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
wrganews.com
Rockmart Woman arrested after Fatal Accident
A Rockmart woman has been jailed on vehicular homicide charges. According to Georgia State Patrol Reports, on Saturday troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Hwy. 113, south of...
Ashville police release missing juvenile notice
The Ashville Police Department announced that a 16-year-old boy has gone missing after he was last seen on Jan. 30 around 5:30 p.m.
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
weisradio.com
Alabama High School Counselor Arrested
An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Jailed for Yelling Racial Slurs at North Broad St. Store
Barry Lee Weems, 66 of Rome, was arrested on North Broad Street after he was accused of yelling racial slurs in the parking lot of Dollar General. Police added that Weeks was making the slurs in a loud and boisterous manner while disturbing the peace. Weems is charged with city...
