WAPT
Murrah basketball alums produce thrilling rivalry matchup at Jackson State
Mississippi Valley State head coach George Ivory and Jackson State head coach Mo Williams clashed in their latest SWAC coaching duel Saturday night. The two Murrah state grads said they share a strong relationship off the court. Ivory won this match up in his first time visiting Jackson State as...
Mississippi Valley State University takes down Jackson State
Terry Collins scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the way for the Delta Devils The post Mississippi Valley State University takes down Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
texasmetronews.com
Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent
It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
WLBT
Clinton, Saint Andrews among schools to win soccer state championships
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday, new Mississippi high school soccer champions were named. The MHSAA Boys State Championship was hosted at Ridgeland High School, and three high schools in the Jackson Metro participated. The day began with Saint Andrew’s taking on Sacred Heart in the Class 1 championship game. The...
WLBT
M Braves hold equipment drive for Mississippi School for the Deaf baseball/softball teams
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This spring, the Mississippi School for the Deaf is starting a baseball and softball team. Despite not many students enrolled in the school, there was an overwhelming amount of interest from students for both teams. To help the programs get started, the Mississippi Braves held an...
WAPT
JPS middle schools hold first basketball all-star game in effort to keep local talent in-district
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools held its first ever basketball all-star game for middle school boys Saturday night at Forest Hill. The teams were split into North Side and South Side. Bailey, Blackburn, Brinkley, Chastain and Cardozo represented the North while Kirksey, Peeples, Powell, Northwest and Whitten made up the South team.
CBS Sports
Watch Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-21; Jackson State 6-16 The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Jackson State Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Jackson State at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Williams Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, February 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
WLBT
Forest Hill High School to resume in-person learning Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School students will return to in-person learning Monday. The high school shifted to virtual learning last Thursday and Friday due to the school experiencing a “major mechanical challenge” to its heating system. According to the Jackson Public Schools District, the issue...
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WAPT
Man killed in intersection during drive-by shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. Police said one man was shot multiple times in the torso.
WLBT
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
Third suspect arrested for Port Gibson homicide
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a third suspect in connection to a January 2023 homicide. Investigators said Justin Bailey, 31, of Port Gibson, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, February 6 at his home on EW Reeve Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported Bailey was charged with […]
One dead, another in custody after verbal altercation in Mississippi neighborhood escalates
One man is dead, and another is in custody after an apparent verbal altercation escalated into a shooting. Officials from the Jackson Police Department responded to a call about a verbal altercation between two men at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene on Ilano Drive...
WAPT
Vicksburg mayor names task force, sets curfew to get a grip on juvenile crime
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The city of Vicksburg is doing something about the disturbing rising trend in juvenile crime. Mayor George Flaggs has appointed a 10-person task force targeted with the primary goal of curbing teen crime. It comes after the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy and the arrest of three other teenagers.
Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
WLBT
Jackson mayor, councilman at odds over lack of Public Works Director
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -
Man charged for Yazoo County apartment shooting
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left […]
