Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-21; Jackson State 6-16 The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Jackson State Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Jackson State at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Williams Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO