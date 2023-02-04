ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WAPT

Murrah basketball alums produce thrilling rivalry matchup at Jackson State

Mississippi Valley State head coach George Ivory and Jackson State head coach Mo Williams clashed in their latest SWAC coaching duel Saturday night. The two Murrah state grads said they share a strong relationship off the court. Ivory won this match up in his first time visiting Jackson State as...
texasmetronews.com

Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent

It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WLBT

Clinton, Saint Andrews among schools to win soccer state championships

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday, new Mississippi high school soccer champions were named. The MHSAA Boys State Championship was hosted at Ridgeland High School, and three high schools in the Jackson Metro participated. The day began with Saint Andrew’s taking on Sacred Heart in the Class 1 championship game. The...
CLINTON, MS
CBS Sports

Watch Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-21; Jackson State 6-16 The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Jackson State Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Jackson State at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Williams Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, February 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
JACKSON, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter

The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WLBT

Forest Hill High School to resume in-person learning Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School students will return to in-person learning Monday. The high school shifted to virtual learning last Thursday and Friday due to the school experiencing a “major mechanical challenge” to its heating system. According to the Jackson Public Schools District, the issue...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man killed in intersection during drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. Police said one man was shot multiple times in the torso.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested for Port Gibson homicide

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a third suspect in connection to a January 2023 homicide. Investigators said Justin Bailey, 31, of Port Gibson, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, February 6 at his home on EW Reeve Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported Bailey was charged with […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson mayor, councilman at odds over lack of Public Works Director

JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged for Yazoo County apartment shooting

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

