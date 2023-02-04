Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
The Dan Bongino Show Asks Moon Griffon to Guest Host
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - "The Voice of Louisiana" will be heard across the country once again as Moon Griffon will guest host The Dan Bongino Show on Monday, February 6th. "I got the call this morning and I told them 'I'm ready,'" says Moon Griffon. I always appreciate the opportunity to guest host for Dan and I'm so thankful they called me."
inregister.com
Giving Back: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Imagine this: You have reached an age at which everything feels settled. You are approaching the most fruitful stages of a productive career, or else already enjoying retirement. You have reared children, educated them, and ushered them safely into adulthood. You are ready to relax. But life has other plans. Before you know it, you find yourself once more the primary caregiver to an infant, a toddler or a young child.
theadvocate.com
Is manglier tea really a cure-all? Curious Louisiana digs into age-old south Louisiana remedy
The groundsel bush, known in French as manglier, is probably flourishing somewhere not far from your backyard. The unassuming shrub is ubiquitous from here to Houston and can be found along fence lines, railroad tracks and road sides. When you see its white or light gold blooms in the fall, make a note of it.
Louisiana school system hires professional chefs after new federal rules limit sugar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is preparing a new school menu with more of a variety and healthier options from the Federal Government. According to Tulane University, Louisiana has one of the highest rates of childhood obesity in the country. In the 2016–17 National Survey of Children’s Health, 19.1% […]
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
The Most Unique and Weirdest Things You Only See in Louisiana
For those of us who have grown up here in the Bayou State, we might all be somewhat guilty of not fully appreciating what we get to see only a daily basis. Maybe we have never realized just how unique our state and lifestyle truly is. But, those who have...
Lake Charles American Press
Louisiana Department of Health releases grades for Calcasieu water systems
Calcasieu Parish has 44 water systems that have been given preliminary grades by the Louisiana Department of Health, and most received top scores. There are 954 community water systems in the state and 776 of them covering some 3.9 million people earned an A or B. In addition to 64...
Houma native wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
NEW ORLEANS — A Houma native has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed against 32 others at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center and won the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. Masters is a news anchor at KLFY News 10 in Lafayette. She sings and plays the piano...
First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of the names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill
BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
This Is The Strangest Food In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
oilmanmagazine.com
LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
Kait 8
Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are departing to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday, Feb 5. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia. The 450 soldiers are made from Walnut Ridge,...
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's climate action plan sees billions pledged to reduce emissions after first year
It's the first climate plan in the Gulf South, setting out big goals to put emissions-heavy Louisiana on a cleaner path. But a report on the effort so far shows how much work remains. The first year of Louisiana's Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero...
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
OnlyInYourState
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
LSU Reveille
Louisiana has some of the worst air pollution in the nation. Where does that leave LSU?
Louisiana has the highest air pollution of any state in the nation, according to 2019 data from the Environmental Protection Agency. And it’s taking a toll on residents. High levels of air pollution cause an estimated 85 new cancer cases a year in Louisiana, according to a 2022 study by the Tulane Law Environmental Clinic. Louisiana’s petrochemical belt along the Mississippi River, dubbed “Cancer Alley,” has long been a source of health complaints from the predominantly Black residents who reside along the industrial plants.
