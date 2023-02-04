ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

The Dan Bongino Show Asks Moon Griffon to Guest Host

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - "The Voice of Louisiana" will be heard across the country once again as Moon Griffon will guest host The Dan Bongino Show on Monday, February 6th. "I got the call this morning and I told them 'I'm ready,'" says Moon Griffon. I always appreciate the opportunity to guest host for Dan and I'm so thankful they called me."
LOUISIANA STATE
inregister.com

Giving Back: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

Imagine this: You have reached an age at which everything feels settled. You are approaching the most fruitful stages of a productive career, or else already enjoying retirement. You have reared children, educated them, and ushered them safely into adulthood. You are ready to relax. But life has other plans. Before you know it, you find yourself once more the primary caregiver to an infant, a toddler or a young child.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Houma native wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

NEW ORLEANS — A Houma native has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed against 32 others at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center and won the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. Masters is a news anchor at KLFY News 10 in Lafayette. She sings and plays the piano...
HOUMA, LA
99.9 KTDY

First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of&nbsp;the&nbsp;names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers&nbsp;are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features&nbsp;at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
LOUISIANA STATE
Edy Zoo

Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
LOUISIANA STATE
oilmanmagazine.com

LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kait 8

Arkansas National Guard departs for Southwest Asia

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are departing to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday, Feb 5. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia. The 450 soldiers are made from Walnut Ridge,...
ARKANSAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana

Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
LOUISIANA STATE
LSU Reveille

Louisiana has some of the worst air pollution in the nation. Where does that leave LSU?

Louisiana has the highest air pollution of any state in the nation, according to 2019 data from the Environmental Protection Agency. And it’s taking a toll on residents. High levels of air pollution cause an estimated 85 new cancer cases a year in Louisiana, according to a 2022 study by the Tulane Law Environmental Clinic. Louisiana’s petrochemical belt along the Mississippi River, dubbed “Cancer Alley,” has long been a source of health complaints from the predominantly Black residents who reside along the industrial plants.
BATON ROUGE, LA

