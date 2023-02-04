ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

GRHS Boys and Girls Wolves basketball dominate Kelly Walsh

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today, the Green River Lady Wolves dominated Kelly Walsh Trojans in basketball. They beat them 67-32. The Green River Boys narrowly beat Kelly Walsh by a score of 77-75. Congratulations, Green River Wolves!. The Wolve’s next home game will be on Feb. 16. During this...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Commerce Bank of Wyoming “My Fair Share” Program

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Each year, the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming have the ability to nominate worthy organizations in our community as the recipient of a monetary donation contributed by the Bank employees. The “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming to...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 3 – February 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Wyo4news Insights – School Safety

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
House a loss after fire in Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 11:20 a.m. this morning, February 4, the Green River Fire Department was dispatched along with the Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance to a report of a large structure fire with people involved. Upon arrival, GRFD Co-chief Bill Robinson reported heavy...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Investigation leads to arrest following shots fired call

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Through diligent investigative efforts, Rock Springs Police Department officers arrested Parker Simpson on February 1, 2023, on multiple charges related to the “shots fired” call that came in on January 28, 2023, at the Wyoming Club. Parker Simpson was arrested on 15 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Felony Property Destruction, and Felony possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. RSPD would like to thank the community for their support during this investigation.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sheriff’s Office to hold vehicle and trailer auction

February 4, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles This Tuesday, February 7. The auction will get underway at 11 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. Pre-viewing gates open at 10:30 a.m.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

