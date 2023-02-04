Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
John Dennis Dayton (September 18, 1940 – February 5, 2023)
John Dennis Dayton, 82, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. At his request, no funeral services will be held.
wyo4news.com
GRHS Boys and Girls Wolves basketball dominate Kelly Walsh
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today, the Green River Lady Wolves dominated Kelly Walsh Trojans in basketball. They beat them 67-32. The Green River Boys narrowly beat Kelly Walsh by a score of 77-75. Congratulations, Green River Wolves!. The Wolve’s next home game will be on Feb. 16. During this...
wyo4news.com
Mustang Basketball drops close contests to Casper College during homecoming matches
February 4 – Western Wyoming Community College basketball had their homecoming games today at the Rushmore Gym in Rock Springs. Unfortunately, it was not the result they hoped for, as both the men’s and women’s teams fell to Casper College in front of the home crowd. The...
wyo4news.com
Brent Lewis Andersen (February 24, 1943 – February 1, 2023)
Brent Lewis Andersen, 79, of Green River left his earthly home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Lois Marie Jeffery (January 15, 1934 – November 24, 2022)
Lois Marie Jeffery, 87, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 5, 2023
Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. East wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8...
wyo4news.com
Commerce Bank of Wyoming “My Fair Share” Program
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Each year, the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming have the ability to nominate worthy organizations in our community as the recipient of a monetary donation contributed by the Bank employees. The “My Fair Share” program allows the employees of Commerce Bank of Wyoming to...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 3 – February 4, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4news Insights – School Safety
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
wyo4news.com
House a loss after fire in Green River
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 11:20 a.m. this morning, February 4, the Green River Fire Department was dispatched along with the Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance to a report of a large structure fire with people involved. Upon arrival, GRFD Co-chief Bill Robinson reported heavy...
wyo4news.com
Investigation leads to arrest following shots fired call
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Through diligent investigative efforts, Rock Springs Police Department officers arrested Parker Simpson on February 1, 2023, on multiple charges related to the “shots fired” call that came in on January 28, 2023, at the Wyoming Club. Parker Simpson was arrested on 15 counts of Reckless Endangerment, Felony Property Destruction, and Felony possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. RSPD would like to thank the community for their support during this investigation.
wyo4news.com
Sheriff’s Office to hold vehicle and trailer auction
February 4, 2023 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles This Tuesday, February 7. The auction will get underway at 11 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. Pre-viewing gates open at 10:30 a.m.
Comments / 0