Man arrested in January northeast Columbus homicide at bar and grill
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus SWAT officers have arrested a suspect in a January homicide that happened at a bar on the Northeast Side. Armando Flores, 25, faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, 51, who died from his injuries after being taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police said an altercation at […]
Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Ohio police investigate severely injured 2-year-old girl
Officers responded to Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call.
Columbus police officer involved in second shooting in five months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer who shot a man seen running away after a traffic stop Sunday was involved in a similar shooting just months earlier. The details came out Monday as Columbus police released body camera footage of the incident. About 3 p.m. Sunday, officers stopped a car on the South […]
Two men injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were injured after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 3000 block of Markham Road just before 3 a.m. and found two men between the ages of 19 and 20 suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Grant […]
Blunt-force trauma killing of Ohio 3-month-old unsolved after 14 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for information in the death of a three-month-old who died by blunt-force trauma 14 years ago. Officers were sent to a home on Delray Road at 7:16 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2009, after a report that a baby was not breathing, according to the Columbus […]
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested for Overnight Shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested and charged with a shooting in Chillicothe last night. The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a shooting victim at Adena Regional Medical Center Emergency Room on 2/5/23 around 8:04pm. The victim was transported to Grant Hospital and is in stable condition. Police reported that he was shot in the abdomen.
WSYX ABC6
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men were hospitalized after having been shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the 3300 block of Markham Road on report of multiple shots fired around 2:54 a.m. Sunday morning finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were...
WSYX ABC6
School bus driver reportedly attacked, police looking for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community for tips that may help lead to the arrest of a suspect who reportedly attacked a bus driver for Columbus City Schools last week. Police say the incident occurred on Belvidere Avenue on Tuesday, January 31 when students...
wosu.org
Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries
Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged in connection to shooting incident
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that a Coshocton man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident. 25-year-old Austin L. Binning was formally charged with 2 counts of Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, February 4th , they...
Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side. A large team of rescue workers was called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and […]
Knox Pages
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
2 dead in wrong-way crash on State Route 104
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on state Route 104 in south Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus police, they were called to S.R 104 near Alum Creek Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police say Janeiro Matthews was driving his 2014 Kia Cadenza westbound...
Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are seeking to identify a man who entered a Columbus City public school bus on January 31 and assaulted the bus driver. The bus driver had stopped the bus at a stop on Belvidere Avenue. As the students were exiting the bus, the driver was confronted by a parent on the bus. Afterward, a second suspect entered the bus and began punching the driver in front of the students on the bus. Now, police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the attacker. Can you help I.D. this suspect? Felony Assault Unit detectives The post Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead after head-on crash with semi-truck near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday morning. At about 7:15 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on County Road 608, known locally as Veterans Parkway, near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark was traveling southbound on […]
Suspect in fatal Blendon Township shooting due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot is scheduled to be in court Monday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges Monday afternoon in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Perry is accused of shooting Amara […]
WHIZ
Coshocton County Fatal Fire
A fatal fire took place in Coshocton County on Friday night. It happened in the 400 block of Locust Street around 11pm. When emergency crews arrived they said there were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the two-story structure. After fire personnel were able to...
WSYX ABC6
2 hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash on I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple vehicles including a Columbus Police cruiser were struck on I-71 late Saturday night, and two people were hospitalized. Around 10:47 p.m. Saturday night, the driver of a Hyundai headed southbound lost control of his vehicle near the Cooke Road overpass, crashing into the center divider.
