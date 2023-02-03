MILLINGTON, Tenn. – The Bethel Wildcat baseball team continued their play Sunday at the USA Stadium in the Southwest CC Saluki Tournament in Millington. After losing two games Saturday the Cats met the No. 6 Faulkner Eagles Sunday morning. The Eagles had the best of it taking a 2-1 win over the Wildcats. Faulkner took a 1-0 lead with a run in the first inning. Bethel's Jake McDaniel tied the game in the top of the seventh with a solo homer, but Faulkner scored a run in the bottom of the inning to win 2-1. Marco Santa had a strong effort allowing only five hits but suffered the Bethel loss. The Wildcats managed only three hits in the game.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO