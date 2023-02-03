Read full article on original website
Bat Cats Drop Two Games to Close out Play in Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – The Bethel Wildcat baseball team continued their play Sunday at the USA Stadium in the Southwest CC Saluki Tournament in Millington. After losing two games Saturday the Cats met the No. 6 Faulkner Eagles Sunday morning. The Eagles had the best of it taking a 2-1 win over the Wildcats. Faulkner took a 1-0 lead with a run in the first inning. Bethel's Jake McDaniel tied the game in the top of the seventh with a solo homer, but Faulkner scored a run in the bottom of the inning to win 2-1. Marco Santa had a strong effort allowing only five hits but suffered the Bethel loss. The Wildcats managed only three hits in the game.
Two Bethel Standouts Head to Rookie Seasons with Major League Fishing
MCKENZIE, Tenn. - Two Bethel University Standout anglers head to their rookie seasons with the Major League Fishing Trail. Tristan McCormick and Kyle Palmer will join former Bethel team member Cole Floyd to fish the Major League Fishing tournament trail for the 2023 season. " We are very proud of these three professional anglers and wish the all of the best as they travel across the nation as professional anglers ," said Bethel University Head Bass Fishing Coach Garry Mason.
