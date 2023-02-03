MCKENZIE, Tenn. - Two Bethel University Standout anglers head to their rookie seasons with the Major League Fishing Trail. Tristan McCormick and Kyle Palmer will join former Bethel team member Cole Floyd to fish the Major League Fishing tournament trail for the 2023 season. " We are very proud of these three professional anglers and wish the all of the best as they travel across the nation as professional anglers ," said Bethel University Head Bass Fishing Coach Garry Mason.

