Arden Hills, MN

Two Bethel Standouts Head to Rookie Seasons with Major League Fishing

MCKENZIE, Tenn. - Two Bethel University Standout anglers head to their rookie seasons with the Major League Fishing Trail. Tristan McCormick and Kyle Palmer will join former Bethel team member Cole Floyd to fish the Major League Fishing tournament trail for the 2023 season. " We are very proud of these three professional anglers and wish the all of the best as they travel across the nation as professional anglers ," said Bethel University Head Bass Fishing Coach Garry Mason.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
Roller Cats Compete in MCRHL Inter Regional Showcase

PALATINE, Ill. – The Bethel Hockey Cats traveled to Platine, Illinois this weekend to compete in the MCRHL Inter Regionals Showcase. The event took place in the Salt Creek Sports Center and featured 11 teams. The Cats had a tough day Saturday falling 2-1 in overtime in their opening...
PALATINE, IL

